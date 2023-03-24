Veteran News Anchor Pat Lawson Muse Leaving NBC4 Washington

Pat Lawson Muse began her career at WRC-TV in the country’s capital. And in March 2023, she’s saying goodbye to her broadcast home of four decades. Pat Lawson Muse is leaving NBC4 Washington and is set to do her final newscast. The award-winning journalist’s longtime viewers will miss her on their screens and want to know where she is going next. Read on to find out what Pat Lawson Muse said about her departure from NBC4 Washington.

Pat Lawson Muse Leaving NBC4 Washington to Retire

Pat Lawson Muse first walked through the doors of NBC4 Washington as a student researcher when she attended Howard University. After graduating magna cum laude with a degree in broadcast management and radio production and working in radio, she returned to News 4 in 1982 as an anchor and reporter.

Together with Barbara Harrison, they made the country’s first all-female local news team. Across four decades, she has done thousands of newscasts with her co-anchors and won multiple awards and honors, including two Emmy Awards for Best Anchor.

In March, the veteran announced that she is now stepping back from the news desk at the end of the month. Pat Lawson Muse is leaving NBC4 Washington to begin her retirement. Her colleagues and longtime viewers have been reflecting on her illustrious career legacy during her last week at NBC4.

Her colleagues at NBC4 Washington gave her a grand farewell party on Thursday. And her family and friends were present to celebrate with her.

Pat Lawson Muse’s last day on the air will be Friday, March 24. However, she hasn’t stated her plans after signing off from WRC-TV.

The news anchor is married to former Maryland senator C. Anthony Muse. They raised their adopted daughter, Lynell, in Prince George’s County and still reside there. The family has no plans to move after the anchor’s retirement.

NBC4 Washington viewers hope they can stay connected to her on social media for further updates. Meanwhile, don’t miss Pat Lawson Muse’s final newscast on Friday.