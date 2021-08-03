Parker Sims Wiki: Facts about Anna Cockrell’s Boyfriend

About Parker Sims Age 25 Years Birth January 18, 1996 California Gender Male Siblings Amber Sims, Alyssa Sims, Preston Sims Parents Mel Sims Jr., Margaret Sims Nationality American Job CSCS (certified strength and conditioning specialist) Alumni Esperanza High School, Irvine Valley College, Holy Cross College Indiana Works For Irvine Valley College as assistant coach of the men’s basketball Related To Sports Former college Basketball player Dating Anna Cockrell

Anna Cockrell is blazing a trail at the Tokyo Olympics and gaining more attention on her personal life back home. Her growing social media fans want to know who Anna Cockrell is dating. They’ve noticed her boyfriend, Parker Sims CSCS in few posts and ask who he is. This couple is very low-key on social media but do share tidbits about their relationship on few occasions. It provokes curiosity about the track athlete’s boyfriend. To sate some of those queries, we have all you need to know on Anna Cockrell’s boyfriend in Parker Sims’ wiki.

Parkers Sims’ Family

Parker Sims was born on January 18, 1996 and hails from California. He is one of four children born to Mel Sims Jr. and Margaret Sims.

Parker and his siblings, Amber, Alyssa and Preston, are from Anaheim. Parker’s mother, Margaret Sims, is a hairstylist in Anaheim.

His sister, Alyssa, is a model and worked as a performer at Disneyland and Universal Studios. Their other sister, Amber is also a Disneyland parade performer.

Parker Sims’ Career

A former student-athlete, Parker Sims played football and basketball at Esperanza High School. After graduating in 2014, he attended Irvine Valley College. He earned his associates degree in social sciences in 2018.

From there he attended Holy Cross College in Indiana where he was part of the basketball team. The pandemic suspended the 2020 season and he graduated with a BBA.

He returned to California and completed a course to become certified strength and conditioning specialist. He is working towards a coaching and physical therapist career which brought him to his alma mater at Irvine Valley.

Parker Sims, CSCS is currently the assistant coach of the men’s basketball team.

Parker Sims and Anna Cockrell’s Relationship

Parker Sims and Anna Cockrell are not very active on social media and there are few instances of them featuring in each other’s posts. Though there’s not much known about their relationship, they do make a cute couple on social media.

They celebrated two years of their relationship in July this year. Cockrell’s growing legion of followers are eager to know if this couple trains together. They are hopeful they’d have more glimpses of them together when the Olympics are over.