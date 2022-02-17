Paige Bieker Wiki: Facts about Anthony Harris’ Girlfriend

About Paige Ashley Bieker Gender Female Parents David Bieker (Father), Kim Bieker (Mother) Nationality American Job Skincare Consultant Alumni University of Minnesota In Relationship Anthony Harris

Philadelphia Eagles’ newly signed safety, Anthony Harris, is known for his acts of kindness. Including when he took a 11-year-old fan who lost her dad to a father-daughter dance. Besides his young friend, there’s another woman who holds a special place in the NFL pro’s life. Paige Bieker has been Anthony Harris’ girlfriend since he was with the Minnesota Vikings. The pandemic sped up their relationship but they are still going strong. Bieker is now one of the driving forces behind Harris’ philanthropy. We reveal more about her background and their relationship in this Paige Bieker wiki.

Paige Bieker’s Family

Paige Ashley Bieker was born on April 27, 1998 and hails from Minnesota. She is one of four children born to David and Kim Bieker.

Her mother, Kim, works with Delta Airlines. Her father, David, founded and operates Denali Custom Homes in Minnesota. Her parents are apparently separated.

Paige Bieker’s Education and Career

Paige Bieker studied broadcast journalism at Minnetonka High School when she graduated in 2016. She attended the University of Minnesota and graduated in 2020.

Bieker was an elementary school teacher in Minnesota. Now she is based in Philadelphia and is a skincare consultant. Paige shares skincare advice and recommends products on social media.

During the NFL off-season, she teaches in Florida. Meanwhile she is also involved in the running of the Anthony Harris Foundation.

Paige Bieker and Anthony Harris’ Relationship

Elementary school teacher, Paige Bieker was at a Migos concert with her brother a few years ago unaware that the host of the Pre-Super Bowl event was Vikings safety, Anthony Harris. She instantly caught the eye of the NFL pro who came to her section asking if they could hang out together.

Paige was unimpressed even after finding out he was a professional athlete and nothing came out of their first meeting. They would however run into each other several times around Minneapolis in the coming months.

More than a year since their first meeting, Harris asked her out again while she was at dinner with friends. That was the start of their romance.

Soon after the pandemic hit and the couple stepped up their relationship. Bieker moved to Harris’ home state of Virginia to spend the time off together. Harris was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and Bieker decided to move to Philly with him.