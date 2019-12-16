Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend: Olivia Holzmacher Wiki, Age, Family and Facts To Know

About Olivia Holzmacher Age 23 Years Birth April 27, 1996 Gender Female Siblings Brittany Sara Holzmacher, Meghan Emily Holzmacher Parents Susan Britton Holzmacher, John Thomas Holzmacher Nationality American Alumni Ohio State University, William Mason High School Hometown Mason, Ohio Boyfriend Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow couldn’t have had a better 2019! The college senior led the LSU Tigers to a perfect record and is the deserving awardee of the 2019 Heisman Trophy. The quarterback is the first LSU player to bring the Heisman to Baton Rouge in 60 years. To go to LSU, Burrow had to leave behind his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. But if there’s anyone who can be called Joe Burrow’s biggest cheerleader, it’s his girlfriend. While her man celebrates his Heisman Trophy win, we celebrate this amazing football WAG in Olivia Holzmacher’s wiki.

Olivia Holzmacher Is from Ohio

Olivia Holzmacher was born on April 27, 1996 to John and Susan Holzmacher. Olivia and her sisters, Meghan and Brittany, were raised in Mason, Ohio and graduated from William Mason High School.

While John Holzmacher is a field superintendent at Air Tech Mechanical, Susan Holzmacher works for a unified healthcare system based in Ohio.

Meghan studied medicine at the University of Miami and is currently working in Cincinnati. Brittany is a manager at a fitness center in Reston, Virginia. Olivia is currently at Ohio State University in Columbus.

Holzmacher Met Joe Burrow at Ohio State

Iowa native Joe Burrow was born on December 10, 1996 into football royalty. His father, Jimmy Burrow, is a retired NFL and CFL pro who coached college football.

Young Joe showed a talent for football when he was a child. By the time he had graduated high school, he was a top prospect.

After committing to Ohio State in 2014, he redshirted his first year with the Buckeyes. He spent two years as a backup quarterback. But when he found out that he lost the starting quarterback position to current Washington Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins, Burrow transferred to Louisiana State University in May 2018.

At LSU, Burrow has been unstoppable. But his achievements came with a personal sacrifice.

Burrow had begun dating fellow Ohio State alum Olivia Holzmacher in August 2017. He would transfer out to LSU after less than a year of dating.

Nonetheless, they made their long-distance relationship work. In August 2018, they were celebrating a year together on Instagram.

And in recent months, Olivia has been a staple presence at Burrow’s senior games at LSU and other states. And she was also in New York City this weekend when her man was awarded the Heisman Trophy.

Holzmacher Played Volleyball

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend is familiar with the athletic life, having been a volleyball player in high school. She balanced her sport with her studies and also volunteering at a local hospital in Cincinnati. She was also part of the staff at a fitness facility until she went to college.

It doesn’t seem that she continued to play volleyball in college. She studied data analytics and social sciences at Ohio State, graduating in 2019.

