Olivia DiVenti Leaving WACH FOX: Where Is the Columbia Anchor Going?

WACH FOX’s Olivia DiVenti is a fantastic journalist and anchor who has been the voice of the residents of Columbia and their tales for two years. But now she is making a big move and stepping down now. Olivia DiVenti is leaving WACH FOX for a new opportunity that will bring her to the top 20 markets. Naturally, WACH FOX viewers want to know where Olivia DiVenti is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Columbia. Read on to find out what Olivia DiVenti said about her departure from WACH FOX.

Olivia DiVenti to Exit WACH FOX

Olivia DiVenti is a native of Baltimore and graduated with a BA in Communications in 2017 from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. Before that, she was a news intern with WBFF Fox45 in Baltimore, Maryland, and a TV programming/international operations intern at the Golf Channel in Orlando, Florida.

DiVenti landed her first job in 2017 as a news reporter at KTXS 12 ABC News in Abilene, Texas. She was later promoted to morning news anchor and then full-time evening news anchor.

In 2020, the anchor moved to Columbia as a morning news anchor at WACH FOX and quickly rose to prominence as one of the most popular anchors. DiVenti was voted Best News Anchor and Best Social Media Personality in 2022 by The Post and Courier/Free Times Columbia readers.

And now, the anchor has announced her departure from the station. Olivia DiVenti is leaving WACH FOX after almost two years for a new opportunity. Then, beginning next month, she will join as an anchor and reporter at WSVN 7 News in Miami.

This move will finally bring her and her fiancé, Evan Smotrycz, together after eight years of long distance. The couple got engaged on October 24, 2022, and fans are waiting for their wedding now.

Olivia DiVenti’s last day at WACH FOX will be March 31, 2023. And after that, she will move to Miami.