Meet Footballer Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend, Lauren Wood

American football wide receiver Odell Beckham’s mention of the New York Giants on Twitter sparked a lively online debate amongst his followers. His followers believe he was dropping hints about a possible comeback for the Giants. His personal life is also getting much interest from his followers. Odell Beckham’s girlfriend, Lauren Wood, is popular among fans. The fitness instructor became a mother not too long ago, and the new family of three isn’t shy about sharing their life on social media. Get to know the complete biography of Odell Beckham’s girlfriend in this Lauren Wood wiki.

Lauren Wood’s Family

Lauren Wood was born on March 13, 1993, to Reita Lawrence and Patrick Wood in Texas. Her potential siblings include Ashley and Maleah. Ashley is married to Fabiel Nolasco, and they have a baby daughter named Mila. Lauren, known as Lolowood on Instagram, lives in Los Angeles, California.

It seems her mom and dad are not together, and her mom is dating another guy named Taj. Reita announced in 2017 that she is getting married soon.

Lauren Wood’s Career

Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend, Lauren Wood, is a fitness trainer, model, and social media influencer. Her Instagram is filled with posts about workouts, fitness recipes, and fitness tips. She recently became a mom and shared her post-partum fitness journey with her followers. Odell has 1.8 million Instagram followers.

Lauren Wood is synonymous with hotness, and most of her Instagram posts show her perfect body in bikinis and monokinis. Wood is also a model, having appeared on MTV’s improv comedy series Wild ‘N Out. She starred in the sixth and seventh seasons in 2015 and was voted by her fans as their favorite. Lolo also came up with a herbal tea line which is supposed to be for cleansing the body in 2015. Fans saw her on the TRAFFIK red carpet in April 2018.

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr.’s Relationship

It is not clear when and how the couple met. The pair made their romance public in November 2019 by posting PDA photos on Instagram on the wide receiver’s 27th birthday. OBJ posted an image on Lauren’s birthday in 2020 and wrote, “It’s all about the person u can be ya self wit, I find that this world takes itself a little too serious”.

On February 9 in Beverly Hills, California, Wood and Beckham Jr. made their red carpet debut as a pair at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Beckham had surgery in November 2020 to repair a torn ACL. During his recovery, Wood was by his side. His mother, Heather Van Norman, posted a picture with Lauren and Odell after the surgery. It seems Lauren is close to Beckham’s mom; the three of them posed together for ESPY’S and Super Bowl Ring Ceremony Week in July 2022. In her post on Lolo’s birthday, Heather called her a daughter.

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr.’s Kids

Wood revealed her pregnancy in November 2021 by posting a few images from their maternity photo shoot. A month later, on Christmas Day, Beckham Jr. shared the maternity shoot on Instagram with the caption, “My gift won’t be wrapped under a tree this year, but I can’t wait to meet you.”

They held a lovely baby shower on January 13, 2022, to welcome their first child. Just four days following the 2022 Super Bowl, the pair welcomed their first baby, Zydn, on February 17, 2022.

Before the 2022 EPSY Awards in Hollywood, the couple brought their baby boy Zydn to the red carpet on July 20, 2022. Zydn turned six months old recently.