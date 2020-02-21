Norman Kali Wiki: Facts about Evangeline Lilly’s Partner

About Norman Kali Age 38 Years Birth October 22, 1981 Gender Male Children Kahekili Kali Nationality American Job Production Assistant Alumni Waimea High School Hometown Hanapepe, Hawaii Partner Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly’s career took a major shift with her breakout role in the globally popular J.J. Abrams series, Lost. The show not only made her a household name, but also had a big part in her personal life. Lilly has been with her boyfriend, Norman Kali, for a decade, ever since Lost ended. He’s content staying out of the MCU star’s spotlight, but fans can’t help their curiosity about the father of Lilly’s children. Our Norman Kali wiki turns the spotlight onto Evangeline Lilly’s partner.

Norman Kali Is from Hawaii

Norman Kali was born on October 22, 1981 and hails from Hanapepe in Hawaii. He graduated from Waimea High School in 1999, and he also speaks pidgin.

Kali is prominent among his high school reunions, voted “Most likely to be famous by our 20th Reunion” in 2009. He was invited as a guest speaker at a 2011 graduation ceremony at his alma mater, too.

Considering he does actively contribute to the local community, he is well known among them. He even volunteers with the Hanapepe Colts Pop Warner Association, which organized fundraisers to send a local cheer team to Florida for the National Pop Warner Cheer and Dance Competition in 2019.

Evangeline Lilly rented a house in Kailua, Hawaii when she was filming Lost. The house caught on fire in 2006, destroying most of her possessions.

Kali Worked on Lost

Norman Kali didn’t attend college but has managed to make a remarkable career for himself. He did camera work at a local news station in O‘ahu before transitioning to bigger things.

He also worked as a production assistant on the Adam Sandler-Drew Barrymore starrer 50 First Dates, which filmed in O‘ahu. Other productions he has been a part of include The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, Tropic Thunder, North Shore, and Undercover.

Kali’s biggest job was on the production crew of Lost from 2005 to 2007. At that time, Lilly was dating her Lost costar Dominic Monaghan. They would break up in 2009.

Kali and Lilly Have Two Sons

Lilly and Monaghan dated when Lost first debuted on TV in 2004. Lost ended its run on TV in 2010, and that same year, Lilly began dating the show’s production assistant, Norman Kali.

Norman Kali went from a PA on LOST to the father of Evangeline Lilly's children. Enviable career path. pic.twitter.com/42nOsg9FT0 — Look at the parking lot, Larry! (@refocusedmedia) June 30, 2015

Their first child, a son they named Kahekili, was born in 2011. The name means “thunder” in Hawaiian.

She revealed her second pregnancy at the Ant-Man premiere in 2015, when she debuted her baby bump. Their second son was born that same year, but the couple never revealed their younger son’s name.

