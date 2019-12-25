About Nina Altuve Known As Giannina Elizabeth Cimetta Sandoval Gender Female Spouse José Altuve November 2006 - Present Children Melanie Andrea Siblings Justo Emilio, Alfredo David Parents Beatriz Sandoval Nationality Venezuelan Job Bio analyst Alumni University of Carabobo

Jose Altuve’s wife Nina recently announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s second daughter! The news comes as another accomplishment for Major League Baseball player Jose Altuve, and fans have been offering their congratulations to the pair on their Instagram account. Want to learn more about Nina Altuve’s wedding and the new addition to Jose and Nina Altuve’s family? Keep reading our Nina Altuve wiki for all the facts!

Nina Altuve and Jose Altuve met when they were teenagers in Venezuela. Today, they are married and are the proud, happy parents of a lovely little girl named Melanie Andrea, and now a second on the way! Nina Altuve is a certified bio analyst with a passion for traveling. She and her husband have traveled to places like the Dominican Republic and countries in Europe. While Jose Altuve is making a name for himself in baseball, his wife has her hands full taking care of their home and family.

A New Addition to the Family

Nina Altuve’s Instagram page is currently set to private, but in November, she posted a video of her family setting off pink streamers and poppers for the gender reveal party of their next child. Check out the video below!

As it turns out, they’re expecting another adorable daughter. Jose and Nina Altuve’s daughter Melanie Andrea recently turned three, which was another cause for celebration for the family.

Nina Altuve’s Background

Born as Giannina Elizabeth Cimetta Sandoval, she is more popularly known as Nina Altuve. Altuve is one of the three children born to Beatriz Sandoval. She has two brothers, named Alfredo David and Justo Emilio.

Like her husband, Altuve was born in the Latin American country of Venezuela. She grew up in Maracay, Aragua, a place where the game of baseball is very popular. This Venezuelan city is in the northern part of the country and is also called “Ciudad Jardin” or “Garden City.”

Nina and Jose were married in November 2006 and exchanged their vows in front of close relatives, but there is limited information on their wedding ceremony.

Even though Altuve lives with her husband in America now, she has maintained links with her native country over the years. And according to Sports Illustrated, Altuve and her husband went back to Venezuela to spend time with his family during the off-season in 2014.

Beauty and Brains

When it comes to beauty, Nina Altuve has it all. She made it onto Busted Coverage’s Hottest WAGs list of MLB All-Star Game players in 2016.

However, she has a lot more going for her than being the gorgeous wife of a famous athlete. She is a certified bio analyst who obtained her degree from the University of Carabobo in Venezuela. Bio analysts take part in basic and applied research to gain knowledge about living organisms, manage natural resources, and develop new products and practices in the fields of agriculture and medicine.

It is unclear whether Altuve is currently working, but according to some reports, she is a stay-at-home mom.

Net Worth

Nina Altuve may not be working at the time, but since she has access to her husband’s earnings, she is doing quite well for herself. Perhaps once her children are older, she may return to her career as a bio analyst.

As for her husband, his net worth is estimated at $20.0 million as of 2019. He earns a salary of $29.0 million annually from his MLB career. His new contract will initiate at the beginning of the 2020 season, which will boost his salary to $29.0 million for seasons 2021 to 2024. At that point in time, his earnings will reach $175.0 million.

Aside from his MLB career, he also has an endorsement deal with New Era.

Happy Parents

On November 1, 2016, Nina gave birth to the couple’s first child, whom they lovingly named Melanie Andrea. And, in keeping with the current trend of progressive women not being ashamed of their bodies during advanced pregnancy, Nina did a maternity photoshoot towards the end of her term in 2016. Her husband shared some of these bold photographs with his fans on his Instagram page.

According to the Houston Chronicle, both Nina and her husband call their daughter a “little princess” and treat her as such. She is the culmination of their romance that began when both were teenagers in Venezuela.

Jose has talked about the effect of his baby on his life and said, “Now when I’m on the field I just think about playing baseball, but then when I go home I just think about her and talking to her and what I can do to help her—just everything about her. Baseball is the thing I do, and she’s what I’m doing after that. So, she fits perfectly into my life.”

Now that they have another daughter on the way, their love for parenthood is sure to grow even more.

Passionate about Traveling

Nina loves going on vacations with her husband and has traveled to several tropical locations with him. The couple also went to Paris, France and had a great time. She even posted photos of herself sitting in front of the famous Eiffel Tower.

In 2014, the Altuves were seen vacationing in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, while a few months later, they were having fun at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Nina loves paragliding and hanging out at the beach. She has shared many pictures of herself holidaying in New York City and various places in Europe.

Family Is Top Priority

Nina Altuve’s Instagram account is full of pictures of her family, friends, and daughter, although the account recently became private. It is obvious that Nina is very close to her family and loves spending time with them. Nina and Jose Altuve are happy and excited to be parents to their second child, and Nina continues to be the supportive wife as he plays hard to further his career in the game of baseball.

