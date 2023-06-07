Meet Nikia Withers, Marcedes Lewis’ Sister and Cade Cunningham’s Rumored Girlfriend

About Nikia Blair Withers Known As Niki Withers Age 26 Years Birth June 29, 1996 California Siblings Marcedes Lewis, Ashley Snow, Cody Withers Parents Yvonne C. Snow-Withers (Mother), Michael Withers (Father) Nationality American Job Professional Volleyball Athlete Affiliation Athletes Unlimited Alumni Long Beach Poly High School, USC

Cade Cunningham’s personal life hasn’t been without rumors. This time he’s romantically linked with longtime NFL pro, Marcedes Lewis’ sister. Nikia Withers grew up in a family of tough individuals who weathered harsh times to succeed. Her family is now in a position to help people who go through similar situations. Like her brother, Niki Withers is also working her way up a professional athletic career. Find out all about her background and her rumored relationship with Cade Cunningham in this Nikia Withers wiki.

Nikia Withers’ Family

Nikia Blair “Niki” Withers was born on June 29, 1996, and grew up in California. She is the daughter of Michael Withers and Yvonne C. Snow-Withers.

Nikia has three older siblings – Marcedes Lewis, Ashley Snow, and Cody Withers. Marcedes is of course the recognizable NFL pro who has played tightend for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. After playing 17 seasons since 2006, Lewis has been a free agent.

Yvonne raised her older sons as a single mom under trying circumstances till she married Mike Withers, Cody and Nikia’s father. Mike Withers also filled in the father figure void in Marcedes and Ashley’s life.

Yvonne has gone from working multiple jobs to pay the bills to being an entrepreneur running multiple businesses. Yvonne and Ashley are also involved in the running of Marcedes Lewis’ philanthropic organization.

Cody and his partner, Lauren, welcomed their daughter, Blair Withers in 2022. Her name is drawn from her aunt’s middle name.

Nikia Withers’ Education and Career

Like her eldest brother, Niki Withers is an athlete too. She played volleyball at Long Beach Poly High School as well as the Sunshine Volleyball Club in Manhattan Beach and the Long Beach Mizuno Volleyball Club.

After graduating from high school, Withers initially attended Cal State Fullerton. She played the 2014 season with the Titans before transferring to USC.

Withers played with the six-time national championship-winning team, the USC Trojans women’s volleyball team from 2015 to 2017. She majored in law, history, and culture at USC.

The former athlete had a two-year stint after college coaching high school volleyball. Since 2020, she got a full-time job at Kanna Kingdom.

But Niki was far from done with volleyball. In 2022, she earned the opportunity to play professional volleyball in the US with Athletes Unlimited.

She’s also attracted 86.6k followers on Instagram with her style and fitness posts. Even her French bulldog, Taz, has a social media presence.

Nikia Withers’ Rumored Relationship

Thanks to her pro-athlete bro, Nikia Withers has been romantically linked to more than one professional athlete. They include but not limited to Cayleb Jones and D’Angelo Russell.

Most recently, she has been linked to Cade Cunningham who plays for the Detroit Pistons. While a few famous athletes do leave comments under Niki’s Instagram posts, there’s a lack of interaction between Withers and Cunningham. There’s no other confirmation of an alleged romance between them either.