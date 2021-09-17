Who Is Nicole Thomas-Kennedy’s Husband? Facts about Benjamin Thomas-Kennedy

About Benjamin Paul Thomas-Kennedy Age 42 Years Birth October 18, 1978 Los Angeles, California Spouse Nicole Thomas-Kennedy (Nov. 11, 2007-now) Children Viv (born on July 12, 2011) Job Art Therapist Owns Benjamin Thomas-Kennedy Expressive Therapy Alumni Tacoma Community College, University of Washington, Antioch University Seattle Works For Benjamin Thomas-Kennedy Expressive Therapy Worked for X10 (1998-2004) resolution specialist at AT&T (2005-06) T-Mobile (2006-08) Frye Art Museum (2009-13) Blue Nile (2013-18) Kent Youth and Family Services (2019-20)

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy has advanced in the primary for Seattle City Attorney. The former public defender’s campaign has been polarizing for many reasons, but it doesn’t fail to attract attention to her as well as her personal life. Many are asking who Nicole Thomas-Kennedy’s husband is, as he’s not very prominent in her campaign. But Benjamin Thomas-Kennedy has been vocally supporting his wife as she runs for office. With a sense of humor and personality far from that of the conventional city attorney spouse, Benjamin has used social media to draw attention to his wife’s cause. If you’re one of those curious Internet users looking for Nicole Thomas-Kennedy’s husband online, we have a primer on him in this Benjamin Thomas-Kennedy wiki.

Benjamin Thomas-Kennedy’s Education

Benjamin Paul Thomas-Kennedy was born on October 18, 1978, and hails from Los Angeles, California. He mentions having a sister on social media and occasionally shares old pictures of his parents.

He attended Tacoma Community College from 1996 to 1998, where he completed his associate’s degree in liberal studies. After working multiple jobs, he’d return to college in 2011 and complete his bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Washington in 2013.

In 2015, Thomas-Kennedy was working towards his master’s degree at Antioch University Seattle. He revealed he earned his MA in marriage and family therapy in 2019.

Benjamin Thomas-Kennedy’s Career

Thomas-Kennedy is currently known as a therapist in Seattle. But he’s had many jobs before this.

From 1998 to 2004, he was an assistant call center manager at X10 Wireless Technology in Seattle. He later worked for two years as a resolution specialist at AT&T and another two years as an OCA support specialist at T-Mobile.

Thomas-Kenney did a brief press internship at the Seattle International Film Festival in 2009. Following that, he was a guard and concierge at the Frye Art Museum for almost four years.

Before he would pursue a degree in therapy, Thomas-Kennedy spent three and half years working in customer service for Blue Nile. Since 2018, he’s been a therapist with a specialization in art therapy.

It probably stems from his own background as a musician. Thomas-Kennedy has been a drummer in multiple indie bands since 1996, and he still plays.

After working with Kent Youth and Family Services and earning his master’s degree, Thomas-Kennedy got a license for his own practice in 2020. He is the owner and therapist of Benjamin Thomas-Kennedy Expressive Therapy.

Benjamin Thomas-Kennedy and Nicole Thomas-Kennedy’s Relationship and Kids

Benjamin and Nicole Thomas-Kennedy married on November 11, 2007. They have a daughter, Viv, born on July 12, 2011.

Benjamin’s Instagram hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves, but it takes but a glance to note his wit. He also has adorable quips when it comes to his wife, besides advocating and supporting her platform.