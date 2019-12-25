About Nicole Mitchell Murphy Known As Nicole Mitchell Age 51 Years Birth January 5, 1968 Sacramento, California Gender Female Spouse Eddie Murphy March 1993 - April 2006 Children Bella, Shayne, Zola, Myles, Bria Siblings Trevor, Darius, Nathan Parents Ellen Mitchell, Eddie T. Mitchell Nationality American

Eddie Murphy’s comedic prowess is already well-known. So it’s no surprise that when he recently gave us a glimpse of his life as a dad on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he brought the hilarity. Murphy has 10 kids with multiple women, including five kids with the only woman he was legitimately married to, Nicole Mitchell Murphy. You might recognize her from a stint on Hollywood Exes and her many business ventures. But for those of you who haven’t kept up with Eddie Murphy’s relationship history, check out this Nicole Mitchell Murphy wiki.

Nicole Mitchell Murphy Was a Model

Nicole Mitchell was born on January 5, 1968 in Sacramento, California to Eddie T. Mitchell and Ellen Mitchell. Nicole and her three brothers, Nathan, Darius, and Trevor, inherit a multicultural heritage from their African-American father and British mother.

Their father passed away in 2012. Nicole revealed on social media that her mother passed away on November 4, 2019.

Destined to be the center of attention, Nicole began modeling at the age of 13. By the time she was 14, Ford Modeling Agency noticed her and signed her to their roster.

Through her teens and twenties, Mitchell enjoyed a magnificent modeling career in Europe, working with fashion titans like Valentino, YSL, Chanel, and Ungaro.

Mitchell and Eddie Murphy Have Five Kids Together

When Mitchell returned to the U.S., she met comedic actor Eddie Murphy in 1988 at the NAACP Image Awards. They hit it off and after two years of dating, tied the knot on March 18, 1993 in an opulent wedding at the world-famous NYC hotel The Plaza.

Before their wedding, they welcomed their eldest child, Bria, in 1989. They went on to have four more children, Myles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella, before their divorce in April 2006.

Eddie and Mitchell have been a real example of amicable Hollywood exes co-parenting their kids together. They are also grandparents—their son Myles and his girlfriend welcomed their daughter, Evie, this year.

The mother of Eddie’s eldest son, Eric, is his ex-girlfriend, Paulette McNeely, and his second son, Christian, was born to another ex-girlfriend, Tamara Hood. Following his divorce from Mitchell, he was locked in a paternity battle with Spice Girl Mel B over their daughter, Angel, born on Murphy’s 46th birthday on April 3, 2007. He also has a daughter and son with his current girlfriend, Paige Butcher.

The comedy titan’s marriage with TV producer Tracey Edmonds was never legalized. So technically, he has only ever been married to Mitchell.

Nicole Was Engaged to Former NFL Pro Michael Strahan

Both Mitchell and Murphy moved on after their divorce. Mitchell has rarely made a secret of her romantic relationships, particularly her engagement with former New York Giants player Michael Strahan.

They began dating in 2007 and were engaged the following year. However, after a five-year engagement, “distance” and their respective careers prevented them from walking down the aisle, and they broke up in 2014.

Mitchell has been romantically linked to NBA star Jimmy Jackson, Nick Cannon, and Drake in recent history. But she caused quite a stir when she was photographed kissing married director Antoine Fuqua on a romantic vacation in Italy earlier this year.

Fuqua has been married to actress Lela Rochon since 1999, and they share two children together. The photograph caused speculation that Fuqua and his wife had separated, or that he was cheating on her with Mitchell.

Mitchell, however, quickly responded to the situation, issuing a public apology to Rochon. She also claimed in her statement that she and Fuqua are nothing but family friends.

Mitchell Is Now an Entrepreneur

Since leaving the runways of Europe, Mitchell has turned her enterprising talents towards multiple businesses. Primary among them appears to be her fitness venture.

ICYMI, she’s quite the body inspo for a mom of five and a woman in her fifties! After many expressed interest in her routine that keeps her looking fabulous, she launched her fitness app in 2017.

She’s also well-known as a one-time cast member of the short-lived VH1 reality show Hollywood Exes, which she also produced, and her appearances on various talk shows.

Among her earliest ventures was designing and launching an eponymous jewelry line soon after her divorce. She also launched her own premium Moscato wine brand in collaboration with Red Styxx Beverage. And she’s even taking on home design projects!

That’s one busy woman!

She Was Conned out of Her Divorce Settlement

Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell’s divorce was finalized in April 2006, and Dr. Dolittle reportedly paid her a hefty settlement to the tune of $15.0 million. Unfortunately, Mitchell was swindled out of most of it by a scammer.

Troy Stratos, a career conman, marketed himself as a wealthy financial adviser. He offered Mitchell, who happened to be his former childhood friend, an opportunity to invest her divorce settlement in a project that would purportedly yield high returns.

Unbeknownst to Mitchell, Stratos used her money on his own lavish lifestyle. He was later arrested and pleaded guilty to all charges in a 2016 pre-trial hearing. Mitchell’s former fiance, Michael Strahan, had been expected to give testimony during the trial.

