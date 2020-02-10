About Nicole Kimpel Age 38 Years Birth July 28, 1981 Stuttgart, Germany Gender Female Siblings Barbara Kimpel Address London, United Kingdom Country England Job Entrepreneur Alumni Central Saint Martins Brands Baniki Boyfriend Antonio Banderas Ethnicity Dutch German

Antonio Banderas earned his first Oscar nomination ever at the 2020 Academy Awards, and he had two beautiful dates on the big awards night to celebrate. His beautiful daughter, Stella Banderas, joined him along with his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel. The Spanish actor has been dating Kimpel after his marriage with Melanie Griffith, Stella’s and Dakota Johnson’s mother ended in 2015. She’s been his main date to red carpet events since then, and frankly, fans can’t get over how hot they look together. If you haven’t caught up with Antonio Banderas’ girlfriend, our Nicole Kimpel wiki will get you up to speed.

Nicole Kimpel Has a Twin Sister

Nicole Kimpel and her twin sister, Barbara Kimpel, were born on July 28, 1981 in Stuttgart, Germany to a German father and Dutch mother. The beautiful Kimpel sisters are global citizens, having lived and worked in multiple countries.

After their preschool years, they lived in Düsseldorf before the family moved to Switzerland where they called Geneva home. The sisters speak six languages in all, including their parents’ native tongues and French and Spanish.

Shortly before graduating high school, the girls moved to the USA with their father. They went to different colleges on the East Coast and West Coast, but would return to Geneva to complete their college education.

While Barbara returned to the U.S. to study psychology, Nicole chose to work in a software company in Geneva. She would later work in the investment banking sector in Geneva while Barbara was in the real estate business in the U.S.

Barbara returned to Geneva, where her job is to bring in investors for the biotechnology company she works for. Nicole currently maintains a residence in London with Banderas, but also spends time with him in his Malaga home in Spain.

Barbara is reportedly single and says her sister’s boyfriend is quite fond of her. In fact, he’s said to have not approved many of Barbara’s dates.

Kimpel Has a Fashion Business with Her Sister

While they still maintain their respective careers, fashion has been a big part of the Kimpel sisters lives since they were kids. And, as they succeeded professionally and traveled the world, they built a social network of fashion professionals they count as friends.

Nicole and Barbara have accompanied Antonio to red carpet events, and we can see their fashion game is en pointe. For a few years, the sisters were considering collaborating with their designer friends to take their style to a broader audience.

But it was in February 2019 that they began considering building their own brand. That’s how Baniki was born.

Named after combining the first two letters of their names and common last name, Baniki is branded as a story of fashion, women, and friendship. It comprises of multiple capsule collections of handbags and clothing with the motto, “simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.”

Nicole studied design at Central Saint Martins in London in 2015 and 2017, along with Antonio Banderas. While the perfume maestro of Puig launched his own menswear line, Gente, Nicole turned her focus onto Baniki.

The sisters held a successful first show together for Baniki at the Malaga Fashion Week in September 2019.

Banderas Said Kimpel Saved Him during His Heart Attack

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith married in 1996 and are parents to Stella del Carmen Banderas (born September 24, 1996). Banderas was also stepfather to Griffith’s children from her previous marriages, including Dakota Johnson.

In June 2014, they announced their separation and finalized their divorce in December 2015. They parted on good terms and remain great friends, but some eyebrows were raised when Banderas was seen with a younger woman in St. Tropez in August 2014.

The woman was identified as Nicole Kimpel, then a Dutch investment consultant two decades his junior. Sources close to the Pain and Glory star said that Kimpel had nothing to do with his divorce and had met him after his separation.

Nicole revealed that she met Banderas at a party their mutual friend organized at the Miramar Hotel not far from the Cannes Film Festival. Banderas and his Expendables 3 costars had been having a rowdy week of promotions at the international film festival back then.

They have been on several red carpet dates and also seen together out about doing regular couple stuff. They feature on each other’s Instagram, too, and they gush about each other in interviews.

As was well documented in the news, Banderas has had a few health episodes in recent years, including a benign heart attack in 2017. Banderas appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Halloween 2019, in the original Zorro costume, to reveal that Kimpel was the one who saved his life.

“My girlfriend, she had a headache and we didn’t have anything in the house. So she went out to buy something, a painkiller or whatever. She bought this aspirin, which is the only thing that she found and she found the maximum one, I think it was five milligrams,” the Mask of Zorro star recalled.

He continued that he started feeling the symptoms of the heart attack the next day. “The next morning, when I started having the symptoms and I clearly knew what was going on, she put one of those aspirins inside of my tongue and that saved my life. Yeah. So I had a second chance, and some stuff changed in my life, since then.”

While Griffith has a special place in his life, Banderas says about his girlfriend, “Nicole has given me a lot. She’s complete and very different from me, as she doesn’t come from the movie world. She was like a glass of cool water in the middle of the desert.”

