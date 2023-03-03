Meet Brooklyn Nets Nicolas Claxton’s Girlfriend, Mariah Castro

About Mariah Castro Age 23 Years Birth March 28, 1999 San Diego, California. Siblings Elle, Mattea Parents Jennifer Clark (Mother), Stephen Castro (Father) Nationality American Job Model Alumni Westview High School

Nicolas Claxton is a professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets. He has recently established himself as a trustworthy player. His play and tattoo have always attracted the fan’s attention. This time, however, it’s his photo with a girl that has caught attention. The player posted about his personal life on social media for the first time, piquing his fans’ interest. Therefore, they want to know more about Nicolas Claxton’s girlfriend, Mariah Castro. Well, Mariah is an incredible model and has her own identity. Get to know more about the WAG in this Mariah Castro wiki.

Mariah Castro’s Family

Mariah Castro was born on March 28, 1999, to Jennifer Clark and Stephen Castro. She was raised alongside two younger sisters, Elle and Mattea Castro, in San Diego, California. Mattea is a student at Mt Carmel High School.

Her mom is a registered nurse in California.

Mariah Castro’s Education and Career

Mariah Castro graduated from Westview High School in 2017. The fabulous dancer was a part of the Westview Varsity Dance Troupe. Nicolas Claxton’s girlfriend is a model, and her Instagram handle showcases her scintillating pictures.

The WAG has also walked in several fashion shows. In 2017, she got to walk her first swim week during Miami Swim Week. The model has also participated in New York Fashion Week, Australian Fashion Week, and London Fashion Week.

Mariah has modeled for brands like ASOS.com, New Balance, Neuro Hair, P.E NATION, Calvin Klein, Champion, and many more. Her modeling agencies are No Ties Management and NEXT Management.

Castro is also a fitness and Yoga enthusiast. In 2022, she celebrated completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training by posting a series of breathtaking yoga positions.

Basketball player Nicolas Claxton is in a relationship with this beauty. He posted a picture with her for the first time on February 24, 2022. Mariah also shared the same picture and captioned it, “My Peace.” Nic replied with a heart emoji.