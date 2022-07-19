Nick Wilson Leaving WFNZ: Where Is the Sports Radio Host Going?

Nick Wilson’s sports commentary has made him popular in every market he’s worked in. Both North Carolina and Ohio listeners are fans of the radio host. But recently Nick Wilson announced he is leaving WFNZ in Charlotte, North Carolina. His fans were surprised by the news and some who missed the announcement have been wondering why Wilson is missing from WFNZ’s airwaves recently. His dedicated listeners want to know why he is leaving the radio station, where he is going next and would his next venture take him away from Charlotte. Like with many sportscasters, Wilson’s opinions can be polarizing but his listeners find him entertaining nonetheless and want to find out where they can keep up with him. Fortunately for his followers, Nick Wilson answered most of their queries.

Nick Wilson Leaves WFNZ for Ohio

Bowling Green State University and Ohio Media School alum, Nick Wilson started his broadcast career in Ohio. He was then a production assistant at Akron’s Rubber City Radio Group. He later handled promotional work at ECRM in Solon.

In 2011, Wilson began his on-air career at Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan. He was an on-air sports announcer for the first five years before he hosted his own show, Nick Wilson Experiment on weeknights till 2018.

That year he moved to Charlotte, North Carolina. He had been co-hosting the afternoon show since then and covered all things Panthers and Hornets.

Nope, I am in fact leaving Charlotte — Nick Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) July 12, 2022

After four years though, Wilson is ready to move to the next step of his career and return to his old stomping grounds. Earlier this month, the sportscaster announced he is leaving WFNZ and returning to Ohio.

His social media followers were in disbelief but Wilson replied to many tweets that he is indeed leaving for Ohio. His new appointment was also confirmed by none other than his former station, WKRK-FM.

Cleveland sports fans are ecstatic that Nick Wilson is returning to 92.3 The Fan. His first day back on air is on July 18. He will co-host the afternoon slot with Dustin Fox, weekdays from 2-7pm EST.

No word on whether the Nick Wilson Experiment will make a comeback. Nonetheless Wilson expressed his joy that he gets to return to 92.3 The Fan and the old team is glad to welcome him back as well.