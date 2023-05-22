Meet Chicago Cubs 2B Nick Madrigal’s Girlfriend, Alisa Sandgren

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal signed a contract extension with the franchise this year, and so far, he is having a spectacular season. But fans would rather dig into the MLB player’s love life. Not only is he in a relationship with his college sweetheart, but they’re still going strong. Nick Madrigal’s girlfriend, Alisa Sandgren, has supported her beau during all the significant changes in his MLB career. So, we reveal more about the background in this Alisa Sandgren wiki.

About Alisa Sandgren Age 26 Years Birth August 20, 1996 Oregon Siblings Marissa Sandgren Parents Lynnette Sandgren (Mother), Bob Sandgren (Father) Nationality American Job Marketing Professional Alumni Oregon State University

Alisa Sandgren’s Family

Alisa Sandgren was born on August 20, 1996, and grew up in Oregon. And she is the youngest of two daughters of Bob and Lynnette Sandgren.

Her older sister, Marissa Sandgren, is a former soccer player. She played at California State University, Chico (better known as Chico State), and Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. She currently works as a communications director at the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, DC.

Advertisement

Alisa Sandgren’s Education and Career

After graduating high school in 2015, Alisa Sandgren attended the College of Business at Oregon State University. She had a supplementary job at a local restaurant for most of her teens. And she even did a marketing and sales internship at Renaissance Homes, the home-building business her mom is a designer for.

In 2019, Sandgren earned a BS in Business Administration and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, that same year. She is now a freelance marketing professional remotely contracted by multiple businesses as a social media marketing manager.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisa Sandgren (@alisasandd) Advertisement

Advertisement

Alisa Sandgren and Nick Madrigal’s Relationship

California-born Nick Madrigal opted not to sign with the Cleveland Guardians in the 2015 MLB Draft and played college baseball at Oregon State. In 2018, he and Alisa Sandgren made their relationship Instagram official on his birthday. And the Chicago White Sox signed Madrigal the same year.

Nick Madrigal’s girlfriend, Alisa Sandgren, has been present for all his big career moments, including when he was promoted to the majors in 2020. They were about to close in on a new home when he discovered he would be traded to the Cubs in 2021.

That year, Clint Frazier signed with the Cubs, too. Frazier’s fiancee, Kaylee Gambadoro, is one of Sandgren’s closest friends. And both WAGs were factored into the outfielder’s decision to become Madrigal’s teammate.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet San Diego Padres OF Preston Tucker’s Wife, Haley Walters Tucker

Madrigal has very limited activity on social media. But he has no problem popping up on his girlfriend’s Instagram. They’ve recently traveled together, and she celebrated his birthday, too.