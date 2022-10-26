Nick Canizales Leaving 12News: Where Is the Beaumont Anchor Going?

For over 20 years, Texans have counted on Nick Canizales to keep them abreast of the latest news and scores. And now, the anchor is leaving 12News Daybreak in October 2022. KBMT-TV viewers naturally had questions about his decision. They want to know where the anchor is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in Beaumont, Texas. Fortunately for his viewers, Canizales answered most queries about leaving KBMT-TV.

Nick Canizales to Leave 12News

Nick Canizales went to Port Neches-Groves High School and graduated from Lamar University in Texas. His career began at KBMT/KJAC 12News in November 2002, where he got his start operating studio cameras and ended up on-air reporting on sports in Southeast Texas.

After that, Canizales joined Nexstar Media Group, where he had different roles, such as account executive, weekend sports anchor, and play-by-play announcer.

In 2012, he joined a sister station of KBMT, KCEN, in Waco, Texas, as sports director. Canizales rejoined 12News as a morning news anchor in 2020 and used to anchor a two-and-a-half-hour morning show from Monday to Friday.

In his 20-year-long career, he has covered multiple high school state finals, including the Super Bowl, MLB spring training, and the NCAA basketball and baseball playoffs, and reported on the Astros, Rockets, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans.

Now, after 20 years in broadcasting, Nick Canizales is leaving 12News as he’s calling it quits and retiring. His last newscast at the station is on October 28, 2022. He has not specified where his next position would be, but he has made hints about beginning a new phase of his life.