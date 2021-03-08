Netflix is going to make us fall in love with a new dynamic duo in Marriage or Mortgage. Led by Nichole Holmes and Sarah Miller, they will help couple plan their dream wedding and buy a dream home within a limited budget. Nichole Miller is a real estate agent based in Nashville who has a decade-s worth of experience selling homes. As this new reality stars are earning new fans, many want to know more about Nichole. She’s no stranger to working in front of the camera. But for her new fans we have all the details in Nichole Holmes’ wiki.

About Nichole Lynn Holmes Age 46 Years Birth March 30, 1974 Illinois Spouse Ali Frazmand 1st Sep 2015 - now Children Arya (born Nov 2015) Siblings Michelle Holmes Parents Mikie Holmes, Lynn Holmes Nationality American Job Realtor Alumni Marion High School, John A. Logan College, Southern Illinois University Awards Miss Illinois USA (1995), Miss Photogenic in Miss USA (1995) Works For Parks Realty (Tennessee-based realty since 2017) Worked for Modelling for Shop at Home Network (1998-2007) Sunshine Publishing Group LLC (2008) Sotheby’s (2009-17) TV Show Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix)

Nichole Holmes’ Family

Nichole Lynn Holmes was born on March 30, 1974 and hails from Illinois. She was raised in Marion by her parents, Mikie and Lynn Holmes.

Nichole has at least one sister, Michelle Holmes who owns a bridal and pageant boutique in Marion. Both Michelle and Nichole were active in pageants when they were young.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nichole Holmes (@nicholeholmesrealty)

Nichole Holmes’ Education and Pageant Career

After graduating from Marion High School in 1992, Holmes attended John A. Logan College. She earned her associates degree in general studies in 1994 and later received a BS in radio/television from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale in 1997.

Advertisement

During her student life, Nichole had a modelling career on the side and also competed in the pageant circuit. Her foray into pageants began when she was 17 through local festivals and then at the state and national levels.

Advertisement

After winning Miss Illinois USA 1995, Holmes competed for the Miss USA title that year. The then SIUC student finished as second runner-up and was named Miss Photogenic.

She brought recognition to her hometown and was rewarded by the city of Marion who named a day in her honor.

Holmes planned to move to Chicago after graduation and works towards a modelling career. She even had an opportunity to work with fellow SIUC alumnus, Jim Belushi.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nichole Holmes (@nicholeholmesrealty)

Advertisement

Nichole Holmes’ Real Estate Career

Holmes began modelling for Shop at Home Network in 1998. She was with the network till 2007 with stints as vendor guest and host. Around that time, Holmes was a marketing consultant for Baptist Medical Equipment and Sales from 2001 to 2002.

She later worked with Sunshine Publishing Group LLC as director of advertising in 2008. After more than a year there, Holmes began her real estate career.

Holmes started at Sotheby’s in 2009 where she stayed for eight years. She has been an affiliate broker at the Tennessee-based realty, Parks, since 2017 but had been a spokesperson and vendor for it since 2007.

Now Holmes brings her knack for helping people buy their dream home on Netflix’s Marriage or Mortgage. She will help engaged couples find the perfect house on their limited budget.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyce’sBridal | ThePageantRoom (@joycestpr)

Nichole Holmes’ Husband and Kids

Nichole Holmes married Ali Frazmand on September 1, 2015. Frazmand is a former real estate broker and the owner of the Nashville-based printing company, Printers Press.

Their daughter, Arya, was born in November 2015, shortly after their wedding. The little girl features often in her parents social media.