Nic Kerdiles Net Worth: How Rich is the Former NHL Player?

*Disclaimer: The estimated net worth numbers are based on our research done on the Internet and are for entertainment purposes only. We do not guarantee the accuracy of these numbers.

Nic Kerdiles' Estimated Net Worth: $2 Million

Nic Kerdiles is an unrestricted free agent in the NHL on paper, but hasn’t played in over two seasons. Though his ice hockey career was short-lived, he has been adding to his fortune through independent ventures. Nic Kerdiles’ net worth is estimated at a comfortable $2.0 million thanks to his NHL earnings and businesses. Since he split from Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, there’s been little news on Kerdiles. So here’s an update on what Nic Kerdiles is up to recently.

Nic Kerdiles’ NHL Career

Texas-born Nicolas Kerdiles was raised in California, where he first learned to play hockey. Years later, he played two seasons of Division I hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Kerdiles was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2012 NHL Draft. He went on to forego his final two NCAA seasons to enter the NHL.

Advertisement

He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Ducks in 2014. That same year, he made his professional debut with the Ducks in the American Hockey League.

Kerdiles’ NHL debut came in 2017, and he re-signed a one-year, two-way extension contract worth a reported $650,000 on June 17, 2017 with the Ducks. His 2016-17 season earnings were an estimated $925,000.

He had a short 2017-18 season where he earned a relatively meager $27,960. The Ducks traded him to the Winnipeg Jets, who signed him on a one-year contract in 2018.

Nicolas Kerdiles is listed as an unrestricted free agent, but he no longer plays in the NHL. His ice hockey career earnings total to $952,960.

Nic Kerdiles’ Real Estate Career

Since leaving the NHL, Kerdiles has become a licensed realtor based in Nashville, Tennessee. He works with the company Compass.

Advertisement

He has been with Compass only since July 2020, but has closed numerous sales. He has earned approximately $1.0 million in real estate dealings alone.

Advertisement

An additional supplement to his income is LuxView, a company in Nashville he co-founded in 2019. LuxView manufactures and installs sliding glass doors and windows for properties.