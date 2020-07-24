Natlyn Jones’ Wiki: Facts about Roy Jones Jr.’s Wife

About Natlyn Jones Known As Natlyn Washington Age 45 Years Birth June 3, 1975 Gender Female Spouse Roy Jones Jr. Children DeAndre Jones, DeShaun Jones, Roy Jones III Parents Geneva Booker Washington, Nathaniel Washington Nationality American Brands She Warrior Hometown Pensacola, Florida

Two boxing spouses are going to be very busy until September 12. Roy Jones Jr., a.k.a. Captain Hook, and Mike Tyson are set to come out of retirement for an exhibition bout in September. Roy Jones Jr.’s wife, Natlyn Jones, once gave up her own career aspirations to support her husband’s rising career. But now she’s emerging as a personality in boxing herself. Mrs. Captain Hook would certainly know how to be her husband’s strength. This Natlyn Jones’ wiki highlights more about this amazing boxing WAG.

Natlyn Jones’ Family

Born Natlyn Washington on June 3, 1975, Natlyn Jones is a native of Florida. Her father, Nathaniel Washington, and mother, Geneva Booker Washington, were residents of Pensacola.

Natlyn’s mother worked with the local school district for over three decades. She passed away in 2007, leaving behind her husband and daughter.

Natlyn and Roy Jones’ Relationship

Natlyn Washington met her fellow hometown native, Roy Jones Jr., when she was a teen. She was set to attend Florida State University and become a lawyer back then.

The exact timeline of their relationship is not known. They dated, got married, and started a family in the early 2000s.

Natlyn Jones gave up on her aspirations to be a lawyer and focused on motherhood. The couple have three sons: Roy III, DeShaun, and DeAndre.

About being married to a boxer, Natlyn said, “marrying a professional athlete, you have to know what you’re marrying into. Not that I did. I just couldn’t believe how nice he was, and, you know, you fall in love.”

Natlyn Jones’ Career

After Natlyn decided to forgo her law career, she focused on her children and her husband’s rising career. After Roy’s retirement, Natlyn became more active as a boxing promoter.

Natlyn Jones then trained in boxing for two years, before she started her own boxing gym, She Warrior, in 2019. She Warrior helps women learn the discipline and techniques of boxing not only for health and wellness, but also to encourage more women to participate in this predominantly male sport.