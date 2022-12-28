Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi

About Rebekah Eovaldi Age 33 Years Birth September 11, 1989 Texas Spouse Nathan Eovaldi (2011-Present) Children Jace (June 15, 2014), Adeline (Jan 11, 2019) Siblings Olivia Parents Kenneth Wilkinson (Father), Ruth Ann Wilkinson (Mother) Nationality American Job Baker Alumni Alvin High School, Alvin Community College

Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with Texas Rangers. The athlete is thriving personally as well, having just celebrated his eleventh wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the player for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to the life of Nathan. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.

Rebekah Eovaldi’s Family

Rebekah Eovaldi was born on September 11, 1989, to Kenneth and Ruth Ann Wilkinson. She was raised alongside her little sister, Olivia de la Rua, in Texas. Olivia is married to Justin de la Rua.

Rebekah Eovaldi’s Education and Career

Rebekah Eovaldi graduated from Alvin High School just like her husband, Nathan. After that, she attended Alvin Community College.

Having a passion for baking, Nathan Eovaldi’s wife has long maintained an online bakery. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife enjoys baking and has been sharing her work since 2009. Bekah’s creations can be found on her Instagram feed, which she has titled “bekahs pink apron cakes.”

Nathan has taken the talent of his wife to his field too. In 2017 Rebekah posted on Facebook, “Nathan asked me to make something for him to take to the field last week, so of course, I had to!” She baked a wonderful cake on occasion.

Rebekah Eovaldi and Nathan Eovaldi’s Relationship and Kids

The couple studied at the same high school, so they have known each other since then. It is unclear when they started dating.

According to a Facebook post by Rebekah, the couple has been together since 2006. She states in that post,” Can’t believe it’s been 16 whole years since we’ve been together. That’s officially half of our lives! There’s nobody else I’d rather do life with. Just a few pictures from this past year. So thankful that God gave me him.”

The couple doesn’t give away much about their romantic life on social media and keeps it private. But Rebekah has been by his side throughout all the milestones of his MLB career, two Tommy John surgeries (one was in high school), different towns, teams, and countless stadiums.

The lovebirds tied the knot in Alvin, Texas, on December 10, 2011. They welcomed their first child, Jace, on June 15, 2014, while their second child, Adeline, was born on January 11, 2019.