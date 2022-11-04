Meet Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić’s Wife, Natalija Maćešić

About Natalija Maćešić Age 27 Years Birth January 4, 1995 Serbia Spouse Nikola Jokić (2020-present) Children Ognjena Jokić (born September 2021) Siblings Maja Maćešić, Dragana Maćešić Nationality Serbian Alumni Seminole State College, Metropolitan State University of Denver

This year is proving to be a good one for Nikola Jokić. The Serbian signed the richest deal in NBA history with a $264.0 million supermax contract extension after winning his second MVP award and breaking a triple-double record this season. In addition to his professional success, the basketball star is a freshly minted dad. Nikola Jokić’s wife, Natalija Maćešić, gave birth to their first child shortly after his MVP honor, but that news slipped under the radar. The couple is very low-key and don’t often share much about their personal lives. But fans have seen Maćešić at her husband’s games and want to know more about who she is. So we reveal her background in this Natalija Maćešić wiki.

Natalija Maćešić’s Family and Nationality

Natalija Maćešić was born on January 4, 1995, and hails from Sombor in Serbia. Her family has been living there since 1995.

However, Maćešić’s been living in the United States at least since 2013. She initially resided in Oklahoma and moved to Denver in 2015.

Not much is known about Maćešić’s family. From her social media, it appears she has at least two sisters, Maja Maćešić and Dragana Maćešić.

Natalija Maćešić’s Education and Career

Maćešić was a student-athlete herself. She attended Seminole State College in Oklahoma from 2013 to 2015. While pursuing a psychology major, she was on the volleyball team roster for two seasons.

After moving to Denver, Maćešić enrolled at the Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2016. She graduated with a psychology degree in 2018.

It’s unclear if Maćešić has any professional pursuits currently. She and her NBA pro husband are private on social media and don’t mention her work status anywhere.

Natalija Maćešić and Nikola Jokić’s Relationship and Kids

Maćešić has minimal activity on social media, while Jokić has next to no social media presence. According to most reports and Maćešić’s posts, they have been together since they were teens in Sombor.

Jokić started his career in the Serbian league before he signed with the Denver Nuggets in 2015. Maćešić also moved with him and attended college there.

The long-time sweethearts married on October 24, 2020, in their hometown of Sombor. They welcomed their daughter, Ognjena, in September 2021. They didn’t publicize Maćešić’s pregnancy, and she keeps the few glimpses of their daughter on her Instagram to a minimum.