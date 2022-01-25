Natalie Miller Wiki: Facts about J.T. Miller’s Wife

About Natalie Craig Age 28 Years Birth January 3, 1994 Pennsylvania Gender Male Spouse J.T. Miller (July 23, 2016 - Now) Children Scottlyn (born on April 23, 2018), Scarlett (born on May 13, 2019) Siblings Candice (Sister), Rebecca (Sister) Parents Scott Craig (Father), Janet Craig (Mother) Nationality American Job Interior Designer Owns Natalie Miller Interiors Alumni Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Trade rumors about J.T. Miller have also turned the Internet’s attention to the Vancouver Canucks player’s family. J.T. Miller’s wife, Natalie Miller, is used to the highs and lows of an NHL pro’s career. She was with him before he began his professional and international career and has moved to wherever he’s been traded. As rumors abound that their family could be moving back to New York, new hockey fans want to know more about who J.T. Miller’s wife is. So we reveal more about her in this Natalie Miller wiki.

Natalie Miller’s Family

Natalie Craig was born on January 3, 1994, and hails from Pennsylvania. She is one of three children born to Scott and Janet Craig.

Her mother Janet passed away in 2020. She is survived by her husband Scott; daughters Candice, Rebecca, and Natalie; and their respective partners and children.

Natalie Miller’s Career

The erstwhile Natalie Craig graduated from the Clarion University of Pennsylvania in 2015. According to her LinkedIn, she was the director of operations at a strategic consulting firm in Pennsylvania from 2019 to 2021.

As of 2021, Natalie Miller is now a self-employed interior designer and owns Natalie Miller Interiors.

She has been a longtime volunteer for March of Dimes and Garden of Dreams. She became a board member of Hockey Helps the Homeless in 2020.

Natalie Miller and J.T. Miller’s Relationship and Kids

After eight years together, J.T. Miller proposed to Natalie Craig in September 2015 after a carriage ride in Central Park. They married on July 23, 2016, in Pittsburgh.

They are parents to two daughters—Scottlyn (born on April 23, 2018) and Scarlett (born on May 13, 2019).