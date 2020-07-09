About Mya Lynn Lesnar Age 18 Years Birth April 10, 2002 Gender Female Siblings Luke Lesnar Parents Brock Lesnar, Nicole McClain Nationality American Alumni Alexandria High School Hometown Alexandria, Minnesota

Mya Lynn Lesnar is proving she has her father’s agility and skill. While Brock Lesnar’s only daughter isn’t going on the ring any time soon, she has inherited his athletic prowess. The WWE champ prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight and protect the privacy of his children. But his daughter shines for her own capabilities. Our Mya Lynn Lesnar wiki reveals more on this second-generation famous athlete.

Mya Lesnar’s Family

Mya Lynn Lesnar and her twin brother, Luke Lesnar were born on April 10, 2002. Mya and Luke Lesnar are Brock Lesnar’s children with his former fiancé, Nicole McClain.

The RAW star is currently married to fellow WWE performer, Sable aka Rena Greek. Brock and Rena have two sons, Turk (born 2009) and Duke (born 2010). Greek also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

McClain resides in Cleveland, Ohio. She is a fitness model and contributor to hunting magazines and TV shows.

While Brock and Greek currently reside on a farm in Canada, their previous residence was in Minnesota. That kept Brock in close proximity with Mya and Luke who grew up in Alexandria.

Mya Lesnar’s Athletic Career

Before she was 18, Mya Lesnar was gaining attention for her athletic prowess at Alexandria High School. While all of Brock’s sons play ice hockey, Mya is a remarkable track and field athlete.

Mya played shot put and discus throwing for three years in high school. She is a Minnesota State Champion and ranked sixth among the best shot-putters in the country currently. Along with a volleyball player at her school, she was counted among the star athletes at Alexandria.

It was this talent that earned her a spot in the Arizona State University sports program before she graduated. Mya is set to play for the Sun Devils track and field/cross country team and who knows, maybe win a medal or two for the US in the future.

Mya Lesnar is a Minnesota state champion, the sixth-best shot-putter in the country and a future Sun Devil! Welcome to the #SunDevilFamily!#ForksUp😈 pic.twitter.com/OAH7NySPF6 Advertisement — Sun Devil TFXC (@SunDevilTFXC) November 22, 2019

