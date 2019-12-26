Who is Michael C. Hall’s Wife? Everything There Is to Know About Morgan Macgregor

About Morgan Macgregor Gender Female Spouse Michael C. Hall February 2016 - Present Address New York City, New York and Los Angeles, California Country United States Job Associate Editor

Michael C. Hall is well-known for playing some of the most fascinating and offbeat characters on TV, including blood-spatter analyst/vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan on Showtime’s Dexter and David Fisher on the HBO drama Six Feet Under. The Golden Globe Award-winning actor recently took some time away from the small screen to appear in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway. Last year, he made his TV comeback on the acclaimed Netflix series Safe. His wife, Morgan Macgregor, has stuck with him through thick and thin. Keep reading our Morgan Macgregor wiki to find out everything there is to know about Michael C. Hall’s wife.

Morgan Macgregor Is Reportedly from Canada

Despite being Michael C. Hall’s wife, Morgan Macgregor has managed to remain very elusive. She leads a life of virtual anonymity, as very little is known about her. She doesn’t even have a social media presence to speak of!

What we do know about her, though, is that she’s every bit as creative as her famous husband and an avid reader.

Of course, having a great love and appreciation for literature is pretty much a given in her line of work, considering she’s a writer, book critic, and reviewer. Career-wise, Macgregor is based mostly out of Los Angeles, but she was reportedly born in Canada and lives in New York City with Hall. Morgan Macgregor’s age is unknown, as some sources report that she was born in 1983, while others state that she was born in 1987.

Like most non-famous celebrity spouses, Macgregor likes to keep her private life under the radar. Nothing is known about Morgan Macgregor’s family, apart from the fact that she may have one brother and one sister and that she’s a middle child.

She Is an Associate Editor

Unlike her famous husband, Macgregor hasn’t really disclosed much information about her life to the media.

However, we do know that she works for several online book review websites and has a great passion for reading. Currently, she works as an associate editor for the Los Angeles Review of Books. She’s also a regular contributor to the popular literary website Book Riot, where she writes passionate essays about the impact literature has on society as a whole.

In one of her blog posts, Macgregor stated that she wants to open a bookstore because she feels “like it is the realest, most authentic, most personal way that [she] can connect with people.” Reportedly, the name of her proposed bookstore would be Dead or Alive. According to her Book Riot profile, she’s also currently “working on her first novel.”

She Is Michael C. Hall’s Third Wife

Michael C. Hall has been married twice before—both times to fairly well-known actresses. The first time, he was married to Amy Spanger of Reefer Madness (2005) and Broadway fame. Next, he married his Dexter costar Jennifer Carpenter, who happened to play his adopted sister, Debra, on the show.

Michael C. Hall and Morgan Macgregor arriving on the green carpet Posted by Farm Sanctuary on Monday, October 8, 2018

Both marriages ended amicably despite the fact that irreconcilable differences were cited as the reason. As the saying goes, third time’s the charm!

Though it’s unknown how Hall and Macgregor met, it’s obvious they share a very special emotional and intellectual bond. The couple made their first official public appearance together at the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012, where they reportedly couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

Michael and Morgan Had a Private Wedding Ceremony

Michael C. Hall and Morgan Macgregor were married on February 29, 2016 in a very private surprise ceremony at New York City Hall.

The couple was reportedly dating for almost four years before deciding to tie the knot. But further details about their wedding nuptials have been very hush-hush. Craig Bankey, the couple’s publicist at the time, helped keep details about the wedding under wraps and out of the public domain.

Despite refusing to divulge too much information about their private lives, it’s pretty clear that the couple has been living in marital bliss since then.

The TV and Broadway star says that being married to Macgregor is “great” and that “she’s an incredible friend and is a remarkable combination of intelligence and kindness, and she’s able to tell me the truth in a way that I can actually stomach.”

They Aren’t Sure about Having Kids

On the topic of having children, Michael had this to say: “It’s no news to anyone but it’s a crazy world, and bringing somebody into that world for a front-row seat is something that gives me pause, but it’s also something we talk and think about.”

Morgan Macgregor doesn’t appear to have kids from a previous relationship, but the couple is obviously open to the concept.

During the filming of the fourth season of Dexter in 2010, Michael was diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s disease. After undergoing months of chemotherapy treatment, however, his then-wife Jennifer Carpenter was happy to announce that his cancer was in remission and he immediately went back to work on the set of Dexter.

Perhaps Hall’s reticence on the subject of having kids stems from the fact that he lost his father at a very young age to cancer. And his own recent battle with Hodgkin’s disease has forced him to come to terms with his mortality as well.

Nine years later, he’s still cancer-free, working on numerous promising projects and happily married to Morgan Macgregor. The couple share a quiet life in New York City while still pursuing their respective careers.

