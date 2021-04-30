About Morgan Ledenko Age 20 Years Birth October 25, 2000 Rancho Santa Fe Gender Female Parents Robbie Ledenko, Tami Ledenko Nationality American Owns Semispoiled Alumni Torrey Pines High School, University of Miami Plays for University of Miami soccer team Dating Jaelan Phillips

The Miami Dolphins picked Jaelan Phillips, a rising star of the Miami Hurricanes, in the 2021 NFL Draft. Not only is Phillips’ family celebrating, but so is his girlfriend, Morgan Ledenko. The couple shares a lot in common, from their home state to their hectic student-athlete lives. Ledenko is aware of what it took for her boyfriend to succeed, and she’s had his back all the way. For those who are asking who the new NFL pro’s girlfriend is, we have all the details in this Morgan Ledenko wiki.

Morgan Ledenko’s Family

Morgan Ledenko was born on October 25, 2000. She hails from California, where she grew up in Rancho Santa Fe.

She is the only daughter of Robbie and Tami Ledenko. Robbie is a former football player from Brigham Young University.

Morgan has a Yugoslavian heritage. Robbie’s father, Joseph Ledenko, was a refugee from Yugoslavia who moved to Canada after World War II. The family later moved to California, where Morgan was raised.

Morgan Ledenko’s Education and Soccer Career

Morgan Ledenko graduated from Torrey Pines High School in San Diego in 2019. She is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from the University of Miami, and is set to graduate in 2023.

Ledenko has been a student-athlete through high school and college. She played soccer at Torrey Pines, and is currently a defender on the University of Miami soccer team.

Morgan Ledenko’s Career

Ledenko has yet to graduate, and is busy with soccer and academics. However, she balances it all while running a business on the side.

The young entrepreneur runs Semispoiled.com, a website that contains her blog posts and fashion line.

Morgan Ledenko and Jaelan Phillips’ Relationship

Jaelan Phillips, who is also a Californian, played defense for the University of Miami Hurricanes. He has been dating fellow athlete Morgan Ledenko for more than a year. They complete two years together this September.