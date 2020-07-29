Morgan Hart Wiki: Facts about Dont’a Hightower’s Fiancée

About Morgan Hart Age 31 Years Birth May 4, 1989 Gender Female Siblings Tyler Hart Parents Lisa Hart, Jerry Hart Nationality American Alumni University of Alabama Brands Marlee + Grey Hometown Arab, Alabama Fiancé Dont’a Hightower

Morgan Hart is by her fiancé’s side as he opts out from the 2020 NFL season. New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower joins the growing list of players sitting out this year owing to the global pandemic. Though his decision is being met with mixed reactions from football fans, Hightower probably has good reason for it. He certainly wants to put the health of his soon-to-be wife and their coming child first. Their relationship is a sweet one as we’ll reveal in this Morgan Hart wiki.

Morgan Hart’s Family

Morgan Hart, born on May 4, 1989, is a native of Arab, Alabama. Her parents, Jerry Hart and Lisa Hart, still reside there. Her father Jerry is part of the management team of the local electronics manufacturer, Syncro Corporation.

Her brother, Tyler Hart, resides in Birmingham, Alabama with his wife Caleigh Miller Hart and their child. He is a senior manager at the Alabama office of Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

The Hart family certainly adores Morgan’s NFL beau. When Dont’a Hightower and the New England Patriots were playing in the 2017 Super Bowl, Morgan’s parents, brother, and sister-in-law made the trip to Houston to cheer for Hightower.

Morgan Hart and Dont’a Hightower’s Relationship

Dont’a Hightower played for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide when he met Alabama native, Morgan Hart. They have been officially dating since August 2011.

They were together before Hightower was selected by the New England Patriots in the 2012 NFL Draft. Since then, Hart has followed her boyfriend wherever his career took Hightower. She currently resides in Foxboro, Massachusetts with him.

In February 2020, Hightower announced that he and Hart were expecting their first child together. And, on June 22, the couple announced their engagement by sharing a picture of the blinding rock the linebacker gave his baby mama.

Morgan Hart’s Career

Once Morgan Hart graduated from the University of Alabama in 2012, she began living the life of an NFL WAG. But she’s not just jetsetting with her fiancé. She’s also active in philanthropy and runs a business full-time.

Hart started her clothing company, Marlee + Grey, in 2018. The company is Boston-based and also operates in Nashville, curating contemporary fashion picks that are perfect for any sporting event.

Both Hart and Hightower spread awareness about diabetes. They host events to raise funds for the American Diabetes Association. Hart is also active in causes supported by the partners of other Patriots players.

