Morgan Hart Wiki: Facts about Dont’a Hightower’s Fiancée

|About Morgan Hart
|Age
|31 Years
|Birth
|May 4, 1989
|Gender
|Female
|Siblings
|Tyler Hart
|Parents
|Lisa Hart, Jerry Hart
|Nationality
|American
|Alumni
|University of Alabama
|Brands
|Marlee + Grey
|Hometown
|Arab, Alabama
|Fiancé
|Dont’a Hightower
Morgan Hart is by her fiancé’s side as he opts out from the 2020 NFL season. New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower joins the growing list of players sitting out this year owing to the global pandemic. Though his decision is being met with mixed reactions from football fans, Hightower probably has good reason for it. He certainly wants to put the health of his soon-to-be wife and their coming child first. Their relationship is a sweet one as we’ll reveal in this Morgan Hart wiki.
Morgan Hart’s Family
Morgan Hart, born on May 4, 1989, is a native of Arab, Alabama. Her parents, Jerry Hart and Lisa Hart, still reside there. Her father Jerry is part of the management team of the local electronics manufacturer, Syncro Corporation.
Her brother, Tyler Hart, resides in Birmingham, Alabama with his wife Caleigh Miller Hart and their child. He is a senior manager at the Alabama office of Pricewaterhouse Coopers.
Posted by Morgan Hart on Friday, May 18, 2018
The Hart family certainly adores Morgan’s NFL beau. When Dont’a Hightower and the New England Patriots were playing in the 2017 Super Bowl, Morgan’s parents, brother, and sister-in-law made the trip to Houston to cheer for Hightower.
Don’t Miss: Facts about Cole Beasley’s Wife, Krystin Beasley
Morgan Hart and Dont’a Hightower’s Relationship
Dont’a Hightower played for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide when he met Alabama native, Morgan Hart. They have been officially dating since August 2011.
They were together before Hightower was selected by the New England Patriots in the 2012 NFL Draft. Since then, Hart has followed her boyfriend wherever his career took Hightower. She currently resides in Foxboro, Massachusetts with him.
In February 2020, Hightower announced that he and Hart were expecting their first child together. And, on June 22, the couple announced their engagement by sharing a picture of the blinding rock the linebacker gave his baby mama.
Don’t Miss: Rachel Bush Wiki – Facts about Jordan Poyer’s Wife
Morgan Hart’s Career
Once Morgan Hart graduated from the University of Alabama in 2012, she began living the life of an NFL WAG. But she’s not just jetsetting with her fiancé. She’s also active in philanthropy and runs a business full-time.
Hart started her clothing company, Marlee + Grey, in 2018. The company is Boston-based and also operates in Nashville, curating contemporary fashion picks that are perfect for any sporting event.
Posted by Marlee + Grey on Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Both Hart and Hightower spread awareness about diabetes. They host events to raise funds for the American Diabetes Association. Hart is also active in causes supported by the partners of other Patriots players.