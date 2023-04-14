Morgan Doyle is a young reporter and anchor who started her career with News-Press Now two years back. The people of St Joseph, Missouri, connected well with the anchor creating a special bond with her. However, the anchor, who will soon be married, has now announced her departure from the station. Morgan Doyle is leaving News-Press Now for a new opportunity. Since the announcement, viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will also leave St Joseph. Here are the latest details about Morgan Doyle’s departure from News-Press Now.

Morgan Doyle to Leave News-Press Now

Morgan Doyle graduated in convergent journalism from Missouri Western State University in May 2021. Before that, she was an editorial intern with 417 magazine in Springfield, Missouri.

Doyle also interned with Missouri Western State University’s Griffon News. During her internship, she was a reporter and sports director of The Griffon News and interviewed coaches, athletes, professors, and students.

Morgan started her professional career with News-Press Now right after graduation. She began as a part-time journalist and, after five months, became a full-time anchor. People enjoyed her broadcast, stories, and interviews in her two years at the station.

Her fans stuck with her offstage, too, and rejoiced at the news of her engagement in August 2022.

And now the anchor has announced her departure. Morgan Doyle is leaving News-Press Now, and April 14, 2023 is her last day on the broadcast.

So, what’s next? Now, Morgan will be moving to Columbia, Missouri, to continue her career and start life with her fiancé. The anchor, who is getting married in the summer of 2023, has accepted a reporting and anchoring position in mid-Missouri at ABC 17 News.