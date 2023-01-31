Is “Good Day” Anchor Morgan Ashley Leaving KHQ-TV?

Morgan Ashley is the favorite anchor of Spokane residents. She has become an important part of their morning routine, and her fans never miss her morning broadcasts, Good Day (Spokane) and Wake Up Nonstop Local (Montana). However, her followers got worried when she announced that she was leaving her morning shows. This led to questions if Morgan Ashley is leaving KHQ-TV too. Well, we can say that it’s not her final goodbye yet. Here’s what Morgan said about leaving KHQ-TV’s morning shows.

Is Morgan Ashley Leaving KHQ-TV?

Morgan went to Washington State University and got degrees in sociology and communication from the Edward R. Murrow School of Communication. Her journalism journey started at a very young age when she became the teen reporter and anchor for American Teen Television Network in Gresham, Oregon, in 2006.

Additionally, she gained work experience when she served as a news intern for KOIN-TV in Portland, Oregon. Morgan got her first job as an anchor at KNDU-TV in 2014. She was also nominated as a People’s Choice Anchor in 2017 by her viewers.

Ashley has also worked as a public relations specialist for Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, Washington, and served as a producer and reporter at KING 5 Media Group in Seattle. In December 2020, Morgan became a part of KHQ’s morning news team.

However, Morgan Ashley is leaving Wake Up NonStop Local in Montana and Good Day on Fox in Spokane. After this announcement, her fans are worried that she is leaving the KHQ team. Fortunately, Morgan Ashley is not leaving KHQ but shifting to the nightside life on KHQ in Spokane.

Now, her fans can see her reporting at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and anchoring at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. She is filling in for her friend Claire Graham while she’s on maternity leave.

Her last day on the morning broadcast will be February 3, 2023. People loved watching Ashley in the morning, and it won’t be the same without her. But be sure to catch her on the nightly broadcast.