About Moon Angell Known As Mary Hartley-Leacock Age 53 Years Birth September 4, 1966 Gender Female Children Randi DeRego, Bihag DeRego, Justin Bihag, Derrick Parents Anne Leacock Address Waimea, Hawaii Country United States Nationality American Alumni Hawaii Community College, University of Hawaii at Hilo Hometown Colorado

Duane “Dog” Chapman is at the center of new relationship buzz less than a year after his wife, Beth Chapman’s death. And his new romance might be creating a rift in the family. After all, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s girlfriend is Moon Angell, Beth’s longtime friend. Chapman seemingly proposed to Angell on Dr. Oz, but sources say it wasn’t official. Nonetheless, Angell is facing a lot of heat from Dog and Beth’s daughters. Our Moon Angell wiki explains this drama in detail.

Moon Angell Is Justin Bihag’s Mother

Born Mary Hartley-Leacock on September 4, 1966, she hails from Colorado but currently resides in Waimea, Hawaii. Her mother, Anne Leacock, and other family members are mostly based in Colorado.

I love you mommie & my sis Moon Angell, y'all SOOOOOOO B E A U T I F U L !!! Posted by Paul Leacock on Friday, January 24, 2020

She goes by Moon Angell right now but has had a few different last names in the past. Angell was reportedly married before, too.

Now Angell is mom to three kids—sons Justin Bihag, Derrick Bihag DeRego, and daughter Randi DeRego. While Derrick and Randi often feature on her Instagram, Justin is familiar to Dog the Bounty Hunter fans.

Justin starred in Dog’s hit show and was considered Dog’s nephew. He worked with the Chapmans for years before leaving the show in 2011 after season 6.

On the show, he addresses Dog and Beth as aunt and uncle. In reality, Moon Angell has been a longtime friend of the Chapmans and was even a bridesmaid at the couple’s 2006 wedding.

Love and miss you Brotherz Advertisement Posted by Ran Derego on Thursday, January 4, 2018

Justin’s relationship with the Chapmans has been rocky in recent years and it appears it hasn’t improved, with Lyssa Chapman accusing him of stealing Beth’s ashes. Justin is reportedly in Colorado now and was arrested this month for violating his parole.

Angell Worked with the Chapmans

According to her LinkedIn, Moon Angell studied early childhood education at the University of Hawaii at Hilo and law at Hawaii Community College. From 1998 to 2014, she had her own bail bonding business and was both CEO and bail agent at Bail by the Moon.

She’s also had other jobs, including working as a freelance makeup artist and hairstylist. But perhaps it’s her association with the Chapmans that can be considered her primary job.

Her job title includes “Hollywood Executive/Personal Assistant/Denver Dog House Merch Store/DTBH Facebook” for Dog the Bounty Hunter. She’d been working with Duane and Beth since 1998, primarily as a personal assistant, while her son worked in Dog’s bail bond business.

Angell has been a close friend of the Chapmans, particularly Beth. That is probably why Lyssa Chapman hasn’t taken too kindly to Dog’s alleged relationship with Angell.

Dog Proposed to Angell on Dr. Oz

Dog and his family lost Beth Chapman to cancer in June 2019. But only seven months later, Dog has sparked engagement rumors. And his new alleged girlfriend is his wife’s friend, Moon Angell.

They will reportedly make their first public appearance as a couple on the upcoming episode of Dr. Oz. But a preview clip from the February 3 show teases that Dog proposed to Angell during taping.

While the teaser doesn’t reveal Angell’s answer, viewers are shocked, so to speak. Sources claim that the proposal was unofficial and they aren’t really engaged. But their relationship is at the heart of a growing family feud.

While there hasn’t been an overt confirmation of their relationship, fans began speculating Dog is dating Justin’s mom after they posted a picture on Instagram together in early January. Lyssa expressed her disgust towards their relationship very clearly in a now-deleted comment.

Lyssa Chapman is Dog’s daughter and Beth’s stepdaughter. During Beth’s two-year-long cancer battle, she and Lyssa were feuding and exchanging barbs on social media. Now Lyssa is slamming Angell on social media, accusing her of preying on a grieving widower at his most vulnerable.

You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a “friend “ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!! — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) December 19, 2019

She alleged that Angell had been putting the moves on her father mere weeks after Beth’s death. They have exchanged a few heated tweets, too. Meanwhile, Dog’s other daughter, Cecily, alleged that Angell moved into Dog’s home within weeks of Beth’s passing.

I've been very quiet concerning the circumstances but tbh what kinda "friend" moves into a dead friends house with their husband?! And ACTS LIKE THEY DID NOTHING WRONG? #Narcissist — Cecily B Chapman (@icEciLy) January 7, 2020

Lyssa even claimed in one tweet that Angell allegedly dated one of Duane’s sons. It’s unknown which of the reality star’s 10 sons is her alleged ex.

Let’s not forget how you came to know my family because you were with my BROTHER. NOW TRYING TO FET WITH MY DAD. BARFFFFFFF — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) December 19, 2019

Let’s not forget my BROTHER PICKED YOU UP IN A BAR ! 🥂 — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) December 19, 2019

Lyssa and Angell continue to beef on Twitter. But Angell has deleted most of her responses. However, aside from trading insults, neither has confirmed that Dog is indeed dating Angell.

