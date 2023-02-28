Meet Molly O’Boyle, the Girlfriend of Dodgers Pro Gavin Lux

About Molly O'Boyle Age 24 Years Birth September 15, 1998 Wisconsin Parents Beth Huber O'Boyle (Mother), Don O'Boyle (Father) Nationality American Job Athletic Trainer Alumni George Nelson Tremper High School, University of Wisconsin – Madison, University of Florida

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are anxious after Gavin Lux was carted off during spring training due to a knee injury. The young second baseman’s career has been on an upward trajectory recently and it’s also drawing attention to his personal life. Gavin Lux’s girlfriend went unnoticed for a while but his relationship with Molly O’Boyle is certainly going strong. O’Boyle has travelled to Dodgers games to cheer for Lux and they spent the holidays together in their hometown. We reveal more about her background in this Molly O’Boyle wiki.

Molly O’Boyle’s Family

Molly O’Boyle was born on September 15, 1998 and she hails from Kenosha, Wisconsin. She is the daughter of Don O’Boyle and Beth Huber O’Boyle.

She has at least one sibling, a brother. Her father, Don, is a longtime professional in human resources.

Molly O’Boyle’s Education and Career

At George Nelson Tremper High School, Molly O’Boyle was an outstanding athlete. She won state titles in gymnastics and competed in track.

After graduating O’Boyle attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison. She received a degree in athletic training in 2021.

She immediately enrolled in the University of Florida to pursue her doctorate in athletic training. She is expected to complete her degree in 2023.

O’Boyle already has multiple certifications and licenses in athletic training and basic first aid. She was working as the head athletic trainer at a high school from 2021 to 2022.

Currently, she is the resident athletic trainer at UF Health Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute. As of 2022, she is also the head athletic trainer at Santa Fe High School.

Molly O’Boyle and Gavin Lux’s Relationship

Gavin Lux grew up in Kenosha too and was committed to playing baseball at Arizona State University. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected him in the 2016 MLB draft and he would make his major league debut in 2019.

The MLB pro’s romantic life has largely slipped under the radar. It’s unclear how long he’s in a relationship with Molly O’Boyle.

The young couple has been featuring in and combining social media posts since 2022. O’Boyle has racked up the miles flying with Lux for Dodgers games. She was also his date to the Dodgers gala. Most recently, they spent the holidays and Valentines Day together.