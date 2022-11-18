Meet Boston Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark’s Wife, Moa Ullmark

About Moa Ullmark Known As Moa Wikman Spouse Linus Ullmark (2017-present) Children Harry Ullmark (born March 15, 2018), Lily Alexandra Ullmark (born December 15, 2020) Siblings Ida Wikman Parents Eva-Karin Edin (Mother), Magnus Enfält Wikman (Father) Nationality Swedish Alumni Nolaskolan Birthday March 13 Hometown Örnsköldsvik

Linus Ullmark is being touted as the key to Boston Bruins’ success this season. As much as the goaltender’s performance enthralls NHL fans, they’re also intrigued by his personal life. Although Linus Ullmark’s wife, Moa Ullmark, is a familiar presence in her husband’s Instagram feed, she’s not often seen in the NHL WAG community. The Swede’s wife and family are based in his home country, and his Instagram followers sympathize with him when he expresses how much he misses his other half and their kids. Fans want to know more about Linus Ullmark’s wife, which we reveal in this Moa Ullmark wiki.

Moa Ullmark’s Family and Nationality

Moa Ullmark (nee Wikman), who celebrates her birthday on March 13, hails from Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. She is one of two children born to Eva-Karin Edin and Magnus Enfält Wikman.

Ullmark has a sister, Ida Wikman, who works in Gothenburg. Their parents are reportedly separated and remarried to other people.

Moa Ullmark’s Education and Career

Moa Ullmark attended Nolaskolan in her hometown and studied economics there. There’s no record of her education and career after that. Also, her current work status is unclear.

Moa Ullmark and Linus Ullmark’s Relationship and Kids

Swedish-born Linus Ullmark also attended Nolaskolan, where he met his future wife as a student. They have been together at least since 2011.

The couple married in June 2017 in Sweden. The goalie broke the news on social media with a picture of their unusual wedding attire. The newlyweds sported goaltender masks for the photographs, which went viral among NHL Nation.

Moa Ullmark is reportedly living in Sweden with their families, while her husband is in the U.S. during the NHL season. He took a few days off in 2018 to return to Sweden when Moa Ullmark gave birth to their son, Harry, on March 15, 2018. Their daughter, Lily Alexandra Ullmark, was born on December 15, 2020.