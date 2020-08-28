Who Is Marques Houston’s New Wife, Miya Dickey?

R&B singer and actor Marques Houston is a married man! The Immature singer married Miya Dickey in a socially distanced wedding on August 24. However, most aren’t happy with this celebrity wedding. Dickey is 19 and Houston has reportedly known her since she was 17. Both Houston and his manager, Chris Stokes, have been accused of sexual abuse of young musicians. And Houston’s wedding with a woman 20 years younger has resulted in a fresh wave of allegations against him. We elaborate on their complicated relationship and Miya Dickey’s past here.
Miya Dickey’s Alleged Missing Report
Miya Dickey was born in 2001 and is 19 at the time of her marriage in 2020. Internet sleuths allege her real name is Miyana Juanita Dickey, and that she was 15 when she was reported missing four years ago.
When Marques Houston and Miya Dickey went public with their relationship, Internet users uncovered details suggesting that Dickey is an alleged runaway. According to the missing persons report, Miyana Dickey (who goes by Miyana Harris on Facebook) was last seen on August 6, 2016.
The missing Miyana’s birth mother is Paula Harris. Harris reportedly lost custody of Miyana in California in 2012 for undisclosed reasons. She was later adopted by another family in 2012.
Miyana ran away from her home in Eugene, Oregon in August 2016. It was believed she was with or going to her mother, Paula, or grandmother, Barbara Dotson, in California.
The runaway Miyana’s Facebook has been inactive since she went missing. Some relatives from her biological family have left comments stating how much they are worried about her.
The status of Miyana’s case is not known. Nonetheless, social media users believe that Marques Houston’s new wife is the runaway.
Miya Dickey and Marques Houston’s Relationship
Marques Houston revealed he was engaged to Miya Dickey, who is two decades his junior, in June 2020. But the Internet was less than enthusiastic about this celebrity engagement.
Not only was Dickey barely legal, the R&B singer has known her since 2018, when she was 17. Their relationship was not a good look for Houston, complicated by the sexual abuse allegations against Houstion’s manager, Chris Stokes.
Houston took to Instagram to defend his relationship with Dickey. In a long post, he claims he met Dickey at a convention for Jehovah’s Witnesses (a faith the singer has been a longtime follower of).
With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic. But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to “allegedly” believe or create rumors. After reading the Blog that was published about my fiancé and I, I felt with this situation I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life. I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed. The fact that she was listed on one of our films was a misprint or someone being messy. Anyone can post on IMDB. And there’s no way someone that young could even work on a film set in the position of Art Directer because that position requires years of experience. Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention. It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing 😁 There is so much more to be concerned about in the world, than creating rumors about me. No one ever gets facts anymore, they just run with “stories”, but hey, I guess it comes with the territory 🤷🏾♂️. So to all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide, so if you’re waiting for something else, you will be waiting for ever. Please people focus on staying safe through this pandemic. And continue fighting for what you believe in, as long as it is true justice, and the fight is with love, not hate, because we all matter to God 🙏🏾 and I put God first in all things. I love all who support me and thank you. I won’t let you down. I love y’all! Peace and Love, MH.
Houston admitted he knew Dickey when she was a minor, but claims they didn’t have a relationship until after she was 18.
“We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well,” he wrote.
He also addressed the allegations that he and Stokes sexually abused younger artists. Houston claimed that Stokes considers Dickey his daughter and Stokes’ biological daughter is best friends with Dickey.
Houston didn’t address allegations about Dickey being a runaway. He, however, stated that the IMDb credits of her working in the film industry are false.
But his explanation did nothing to quell the accusations against him. Both Stokes and Houston are facing sexual misconduct accusations. Some social media users are disturbed by Houston’s admission that he began a relationship with Dickey as soon as she turned 18 and accuse him of grooming.
The singer-turned-actor tied the knot with his younger bride on August 24, 2020, after celebrating his 39th birthday earlier this month. They had a super private ceremony at a Golf Club in Corona, California.
But the news of his wedding, however, was met with the same response as his engagement.
