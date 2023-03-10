Mitchell McCoy, aka Mitch McCoy, is an investigative reporter and breaking news anchor at KARK-TV. The award-winning journalist has worked on many significant stories and earned appreciation from the people of Arkansas. And now, the anchor has announced his departure from the station. Mitchell McCoy is leaving KARK-TV for a new opportunity. His fans are understandably saddened and want to know more about his exit. Here’s what the journalist said about his exit from KARK-TV.

Mitchell McCoy’s Education and Career

Mitchell McCoy, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, has been fascinated by the television news ever since he was a kid. He even convinced the principal at his elementary school to allow them to have weekly news and announcement.

While in high school, his dad was diagnosed with stage four adenoid cystic carcinoma cancer. Because of this, his dad stopped working, and his mom also had to stop working to take care of his dad. So, Mitchell ended up getting a job on the radio to help pay the bills.

Due to a difficult scenario, the anchor did not go to college. In 2013, the family moved to St Louis, Missouri, for the life-extending surgery of his dad. And Mitchell got a job as an executive producer, reporter, and weekend anchor at KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Once, Mitch got a chance to attend a conference hosted by KARK, and it piqued his curiosity. He fell head over heels for Little Rock after only one weekend there. After waiting for some time, he decided to apply for a job at KARK and was hired as a reporter in 2015.

In 2019, he left the newsroom to work in the public relations department of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Even though his time in law enforcement was short, it helped him get better at writing and doing research.

After a year, Mitch joined the KARK team as a breaking news anchor and investigative reporter. Since then, McCoy has spent his time at KARK investigating con artists and shady contractors that prey on Arkansans.

During an investigation conducted in 2021, Mitch revealed a judge’s practice of denying defendants in Arkansas access to public defenders. He was even called to testify before state lawmakers and share his expertise. The State Supreme Court later reprimanded the judge. McCoy earned a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for this reporting. Likewise, His reporting on the Sydney Sutherland case was also well-received.

Mitchell McCoy Exits KARK-TV

And now Mitchell McCoy is leaving KARK after seven years. In April, he will be moving to St. Louis to take a job as an investigative reporter for FOX 2 News. According to his social media statement, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime to work in a city where his family roots are.

Furthermore, the anchor has yet to reveal his last day on the broadcast. To share her appreciation, his colleague Laura Monteverdi shared a post for him and said, “Mitch, thank you for your dedication to the state of Arkansas and our viewers. Most of all, thank you for being an amazing friend!”