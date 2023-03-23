Meet Milica Krstić, the Wife of Houston Rockets Star, Boban Marjanović

About Milica Krstić Age 35 Years Birth December 29, 1987 Belgrade, Serbia Spouse Boban Marjanović (2014-present) Children Vuk (born July 3, 2011), Petar (born October 9, 2015) Parents Zoran Krstić (Father) Nationality Serbian

Boban Marjanović’s NBA career continues to thrive and one person has supported him through it all. Milica Krstić has been by Bobi’s side from when he was playing in the European leagues to his current contract with the Houston Rockets. NBA fans have seen the petite WAG at the Serbian giant’s games and her style has always been a scene-stealer. We reveal more about Boban Marjanović’s wife in this Milica Krstić wiki.

Milica Krstić’s Nationality

Milica Krstić was born on December 29, 1987 in Serbia. She grew up in Belgrade and is currently based in the US with her NBA pro husband.

Milica’s father, Zoran Krstić often features on her Instagram. She has a brother too who remains unidentified.

Milica Krstić’s Career

Very little is known about Krstić’s background, including where she went to school. As an NBA WAG, she’s been attracting more eyeballs on social media.

Milica Krstić is not a bonafide social media influencer and doesn’t have sponsored posts. But she does boast over 37.8k Instagram followers and counting. Besides her fashion, travelling and event appearances, the 5’3” stunner’s modelesque posts are the biggest attraction of her page.

Milica Krstić and Boban Marjanović’s Relationship and Kids

Boban Marjanović grew up Boljevac in eastern Serbia and started his professional basketball career in the Adriatic League in 2006. He made his NBA debut with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015.

Marjanović reportedly has been in a relationship with Milica Krstić since he was playing in Europe. In January 2023, they celebrated 15 years of their relationship. The married on July 14, 2014.

Boban and Milica Marjanović are parents to two boys – Vuk (born July 3, 2011) and Petar (born October 9, 2015).