Meet Atlanta Braves Pitcher Mike Soroka’s Girlfriend, Claire Bergh

After enduring a string of unlucky years, Atlanta Braves’ Mike Soroka returned to the big league in May 2023. The fans of the Calgary native rejoiced as he returned to the MLB after being MIA since 2020. And so was Mike Soroka’s girlfriend, Claire Bergh, also a Calgary native with a background in sports. The couple has been openly dating since 2022. Learn more about the pitcher’s girlfriend in this Claire Bergh wiki.

Claire Bergh’s Family

Claire Bergh was born to Brad and Donna Bergh on July 8, 1996, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. But sadly, her dad passed away in 2018 after bravely fighting brain cancer. And she recalls her father as having a personality bigger than life and unmatched energy.

Brad Bergh established Bergh Tatomir and Associates with his friend in 1998 and was a true leader and mentor.

She was raised alongside two sisters, Natalie and Gabby. Natalie is married to Drew Clark and lives in Lethbridge, Alberta, while Gabby works as an account executive at Sprout Social, Inc.

Claire Bergh’s Education and Career

Claire Bergh went to Ernest Manning High School in Calgary. She was a soccer player and earned academic honors all four years in high school

Bergh then studied business administration at Bryant University and graduated in 2018. While there, she also served as a soccer coach for Mackenzie United Soccer Club.

During her senior year at Bryant, the Bergh appeared in 17 games. And she even scored the game-winning goal during the championship game versus St. Bonaventure.

Bergh finished with career-high eight shots and three on target. She also received a spot on the NEC Academic Honor Roll.

After graduating, Mike Soroka’s girlfriend worked as an office manager at Enercapita, a private Calgary, Alberta-based oil and gas producer.

Claire Bergh’s LinkedIn says her present job is as a corporate banking associate (energy) at Scotiabank in Calgary.

Mike Soroka and Claire Bergh’s Relationship

It is unclear how Soroka and Bergh met. But they made their relationship Instagram official in August 2022 and shared pictures from their outing at Big Mountain Pass.

After that, the couple shared pictures from their trip to Banff, a natural beauty of Canada.

In April 2023, Claire Bergh visited her boyfriend in Atlanta. And she shared pictures from her visit on Instagram.

The baseball pitcher commented on the post and said, “Thank you for coming!!!”