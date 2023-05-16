Meet Denver Broncos Mike McGlinchey’s Girlfriend, Brooke Rhoades

About Brooke Rhoades Age 28 Years Birth June 8, 1994 Alameda County, California Siblings Trenton Rhoades Parents Christy Rhoades (Mother), Kevin Rhoades (Father) Nationality American Job Project Manager Alumni Valley Christian High School, San Jose State University Works For Xactly Corp

Denver Broncos made a significant addition to their offensive line when they signed Mike McGlinchey on a five-year deal in March 2023. He is unarguably the top offensive tackle who can make a remarkable difference. In addition to being a landmark year professionally for the footballer, 2023 is also significant on a personal level because he will be marrying his long-time girlfriend. Mike McGlinchey’s fiancée, Brooke Rhoades, has frequently been spotted in the stadium. Mike considers her the best part of himself, and she brings out the best in him. Get to know more about Mike’s soon-to-be-wife in this Brooke Rhoades wiki.

Brooke Rhoades’ Family

Brooke Rhoades was born on June 8, 1994, to Christy and Kevin Rhoades in Alameda County, California. She has at least one brother, Trenton Rhoades, who is a graduate of Fresno State.

Brooke Rhoades’ Education and Career

Brooke Renee Rhoades went to Valley Christian High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from San Jose State University in 2016.

Mike McGlinchey’s girlfriend worked at Kitsch Couture as a visual merchandiser when she was a student and later rose to the position of assistant manager.

She started working for Xactly Corp, a software development business, as an HR intern in 2016. After showcasing her talent, she was later awarded a full-time position.

From 2021 to February 2023, Brooke worked as a customer marketing manager with LeanData Inc. in San Jose.

In 2023, she rejoined Xactly Corp as a project manager.

Brooke Rhoades and Mike McGlinchey’s Relationship

Brooke and Mike met for the first time in October 2019 when the WAG passed her mobile number to the dinner table that Mike was sharing with his mom, Janet.

The two finally met and went on a date in July of 2020. The NFL player shared a post about his girlfriend for the first time in May 2021, while Brooke shared about her boyfriend in April of 2021.

In May 2021, the WAG posted a picture of them kissing with the caption, “Gimme a smooch.”

Mike proposed to her in May 2022 at Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and she said yes. After that, the couple also hosted a small engagement party for their loved ones.

The lovebirds are set to tie the knot on July 7, 2023, in San Diego, California.