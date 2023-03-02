The people of Providence always count on Michelle Muscatello whenever they need an accurate weather report. She has been part of WPRI 12 News viewers’ morning routine for over 18 years and is one of the best in the business and a class act. However, the meteorologist has recently announced her departure. Michelle Muscatello is leaving WPRI-TV for an exciting opportunity outside the news industry. Find out what Michelle Muscatello has to say about her departure from WPRI-TV.

Michelle Muscatello’s Education and Career

Michelle Muscatello graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2002. After that, she also earned a certification in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Muscatello started her professional career in 2002 as a meteorologist and reporter at WCIV-TV in Charleston, South Carolina. She led the coverage of significant weather events on web, radio, and tv platforms.

Advertisement

While at the station, Muscatello covered the immediate impact of Hurricane Gaston on the region, along with the tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flooding brought on by Hurricanes Charley and Frances.

The weather anchor moved to Rhode Island in September 2004 to join WPRI-TV as a newlywed. She gives local weather reports on 12 News This Morning and 12 News at Noon every day during the week.

She has reported on every weather event imaginable, from blizzards to hurricanes, tornadoes, nor’easters, and extreme cold and heat.

Some personal news: after more than 18yrs at WPRI, I am making a career change later this spring. It was not an easy decision to leave a workplace and job I have loved, but it’s something I have been thinking about and planning for over the last year. https://t.co/lnMDNJEPME — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) February 23, 2023 Advertisement

Advertisement

Michelle Muscatello’s LinkedIn also lists freelancing as a public relations and communications specialist for Practice Marketing & Communications in Providence, Rhode Island.

Michelle Muscatello to Leave WPRI

In light of her busy broadcast schedule, Muscatello has announced she’s stepping back from the busy schedule of the broadcast industry. She has a family with three kids, one heading to high school next year.

The meteorologist feels that the time has come to spend more time on herself and her family. So, Michelle Muscatello is leaving WPRI 12 News and the TV industry.

Advertisement

Also Read: Claudia Sessa Leaving 59News: Where Is the West Virginia News Anchor Going?

According to her social media statement, Muscatello has an excellent opportunity to work in the private sector in Rhode Island. However, she will release further details in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Muscatello has yet to reveal her last day. However, the weather anchor is expected to be at the station until late spring.