Michelle Morgan Leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Meteorologist Going?

Michelle Morgan chased storms to New Orleans and kept the local community updated on the weather. While she’s made a home in NOLA, she missed her original home too. Now the meteorologist is leaving WWL-TV to be closer to her family. Since then Eyewitness News at Noon viewers want to know where Michelle Morgan is going and whether they will see her in southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi airwaves. Michelle Morgan explained why she is leaving WWL-TV in a social media post.

Michelle Morgan to Step Back from WWL-TV

Michelle Morgan experienced her fair share of severe weather growing up in Brooklyn, New York. The interest it sparked led her to study meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. After receiving a BS in 2012, she earned a certificate in radio and television broadcasting technology from the Connecticut School of Broadcasting in 2016.

Morgan worked in a few stations, including in Montana and Virginia before moving to Louisiana. She’s been part of New Orleans’ WWL-TV since 2021.

In a social media post in March 2023, she said she spent the last seven years away from home. A few months ago, her five-year-old son, Jacob, asked to visit his grandparents but she had to explain to him it was not possible because her son’s grandparents are in Florida.



Morgan has since contemplated moving closer to her family so her son could have his grandparents at his future milestones. She announced that she is moving back to Florida with her husband and son.

The meteorologist has accepted a job on the weather team at WKMG in Orlando. Her last day on air at WWL-TV will be on May 21, 2023.

Michelle Morgan thanked her colleagues and everyone she met at WWL-TV. While her second family in southeast Louisiana is loathe to see her go, they’re happy she’s going to be closer to her loved ones.

But it’s not an immediate goodbye. New Orleans gets to watch Morgan’s weathercasts for two more months before she moves back.