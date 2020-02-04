About Michael Polansky Age 36 Years Birth September 26, 1983 Gender Male Address California Country United States Nationality American Job CEO Alumni Harvard University Works For Parker Group Girlfriend Lady Gaga

It was no “Bad Romance” for Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl festivities! The former halftime show performer made her new relationship public during a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami. And now she’s made it Instagram official, too! The Oscar winner is dating Michael Polansky, who’s been identified as the mystery guy she spent New Year’s Eve with in Las Vegas. He’s not entirely familiar to Little Monsters, but he’s someone you should know about. Which makes our Michael Polansky wiki the perfect primer on Lady Gaga’s new beau.

Michael Polansky Graduated from Harvard

Michael Polansky was reportedly born on September 26, 1983, but he’s a relatively private person with next to no social media presence. There’s very little known about his family and early life.

Polonsky currently resides in California and his work is based in San Francisco. But he has lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he attended Harvard University from 2002 to 2006. He graduated with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science.

Soon after graduating from Harvard, he worked with the Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates for three years as an investment associate.

Polansky Is a Tech Entrepreneur

In recent years, Polansky has worked on investment projects in the science and technology field. His career in that sphere goes back to 2010, when he was a principal at the San Francisco-based Founders Fund venture capital firm.

He was a board member at the tech startup Brigade for four years and the nonprofit Wishbone.org for nine years.

Polansky went on to become a founding member of Able, an investment firm that owns and operates a portfolio of tech companies. He had a similar role in the Economic Investment Group, an organization that helps entrepreneurs and investors develop an economic policy that would benefit the nation.

Polansky Works with Facebook President Sean Parker’s Foundation

At present, Polansky is most noteworthy as a CEO of Parker Group, the organization that manages the charities and businesses of Facebook investor and former president, Sean Parker. Some of his roles include serving as the executive director and founding member of the Parker Foundation and managing partner of Parker Ventures.

He is a co-founder of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which invests in research for cancer treatments.

In 2018, the Parker Institute made a significant investment in Tmunity. The biotherapeutics company researches T-cell immunotherapy and has successfully raised funds to develop cell and gene therapies for cancer treatment.

In the same vein, Polansky co-founded ArsenalBio in 2019 under the Parker Institute umbrella. It’s a biotechnology company that furthers cancer research.

