Michael Patterson Leaving North Coast News TV: Where Is the KAEF News Anchors Going?

Michael Patterson has been a mainstay in California’s news coverage for a while now and an engaging presence on KAEF in recent years. Now he’s moving on to the next step of his career for personal reasons. Michael Patterson announced he is leaving North Coast News TV in February 2023. Those who followed his career want to know the reason for his move and where he is going next. Find out what the news anchor said about his departure from KAEF here.

Michael Patterson to Leave North Coast News TV

Southern California native, Michael Patterson grew up in San Diego and attended California State University, Fullerton. He received a BA in communications and broadcast journalism in 2019.

While in college, he had a stint hosting on AfterbuzzTV. He was also a sports anchor and reporter on the campus media outlet.

His first job after college was at KRCR in Chico. In the year he spent there, he covered stories on the Daybreak program including the 2018 fires that destroyed Paradise Ridge.



The beach culture he grew up in drew him to Humboldt County in 2020. He has been part of the KAEF ABC 23/KBVU FOX 28 team since then.

Patterson anchored the evening newscast on North Coast News TV for almost three years. He managed a team if staff, did interviews, and produced several newscasts.

He has progressed tremendously at North Coast News and has all the makings to advance in the field. It’s no surprise that he’s already got an opportunity in his career. But that means he is saying goodbye to North Coast News TV.

Patterson announced on air and on social media that he is leaving KAEF and his last day on air is on March 1. After he signs off from the station, Patterson is heading to Bakersfield.

Patterson will join the team at KBAK in March. He will be the new evening anchor on Bakersfield Now.

The move will allow Patterson and his girlfriend to be closer to their families. His statement also hinted that they are planning to take their relationship to the next step soon and this career move allows them to do so.

He expressed his gratitude to Humboldt County community for welcoming him and for the experience he gained there. Don’t miss Michael Patterson’s last day on North Coast News TV before he moves.