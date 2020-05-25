About Michael Johnson Age 31 Years Birth August 3, 1988 Romania Gender Male Parents Cheryl Johnson, Ernie Johnson Jr. Address Braselton, Georgia Country United States

Ernie Johnson Jr.’s son, Michael Johnson has been an inspiring presence to many of the iconic sports personality’s fans. Among his adopted and biological children, Johnson’s son Michael’s medical condition has always been cited in the media. The sportcaster’s family have helped others who also have a loved one like Michael to care for. So when Ernie said he won’t be commentating for TBS’ The Match, his fans were concerned about Michael’s health and want to know what happened to him.

Michael Johnson Was Adopted from Romania

Michael Johnson was born on August 3, 1988 in a strife-ridden time for Romania. Legendary sportscaster, Ernie Johnson Jr.’s wife, Cheryl travelled to Romania in 1991 when they heard about the condition of children there.

In his memoir, Johnson said that Cheryl visited an orphanage at a village outside Bucharest that May. On that rare occasion she was able to call her husband back home, she saw a nurse with an almost three-year-old boy.

The boy had been abandoned in a park at birth. He couldn’t walk or speak. Cheryl was so moved amid her phone conversation that the Johnson’s decided to adopt the boy.

Cheryl arrived with the boy, Michael, in Georgia on July 6. He was the first child adopted by the family and soon they would adopt three more.

Michael Battles Muscular Dystrophy

Michael’s first year with the family was spent in and out of doctor’s offices. With a lot of casting and recasting, his deformed left leg would be a lot more normal than what it first was.

But there were a lot more challenges to overcome, particularly his digestive system. He had not been given solid food at the orphanage and didn’t know how to chew. Ernie recalled that Michael would let vanilla wafers sit in his mouth till they dissolved enough to swallow.

Michael had to be taught to chew and swallow, a difficult process when the child had little understanding of their language. But with lot of gesticulating and demonstration, he caught on.

When Michael was able to eat better, the family focussed on his developmental issues. But even with a battery of neurological tests, there was no conclusive answer.

Nonetheless, Michael’s improving condition was a sign of hope. He was slowly learning to walk in a way that he could manage. The family was happy to see him move around.

But when his pediatrician saw his walking gait, he recommended they let a neuromuscular specialist look at Michael. That led to a surgery for a muscle biopsy and Michael was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy a genetic disorder which gradually causes the muscles to deteriorate.

Michael lives with his parents at their Georgia home. He is dependant on a ventilator and regularly visits his doctors.

Ernie gave a glimpse of his family, raising a son with special needs, in an ESPN special. He is never shy of showing the love he has for Michael and the family’s affection for him encourages others who also have a loved one with special needs.

Ernie Has Taken Special Measures for Michael’s Health During COVID-19

TBS is broadcasting an all-star golf tournament, The Match, between pro-golf legends and NFL titans. However, the network’s famed sportscaster, Ernie Johnson Jr. would not be a commentator for the game.

The TBS special began with and at-home broadcast from Ernie, explaining why he won’t be participating in the game. Touching on how the current pandemic has impacted lives everywhere, he said that the current crisis is deeply personal to him.

Michael, who has been battling progressive muscular dystrophy for years, has been dependant on a ventilator to breathe since 2011. He has suffered multiple lung infections over the years and contracting COVID-19 could be fatal for him.

For the sake of Michael’s health, Ernie and his family are avoiding the possibility of exposing their son to the virus. If he commentates at the match among Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, he could risk carrying the virus home to Michael.

While his fans are a little disappointed to not have the sportscasting legend at the game, they are in awe of his commitment to protect his son. Ernie Johnson has been receiving a flood of praise on the Internet for his decision.

There was slight panic that something had happened to him. As per the latest news, Michael is at home with Ernie and Cheryl and is safe.

