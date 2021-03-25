Mialisa Bonta Wiki: Facts about Rob Bonta’s Wife

About Mialisa Bonta Known As Mialisa Tania Villafane Age 49 Years Birth January 26, 1972 California Gender Female Spouse Rob Bonta 24th Aug 1997 - til now Children Reina (born 2000), Iliana (born 2006), Andres (born 2008) Parents Enid Magalio Rosario Owns Literacy Lab founded in 2014 Alumni Friends Seminary, Yale University, Harvard University Works For Alameda USD School Board since 2018, CEO at Oakland Promise since 2019 Worked for City director of LEAP (1993-96) San Francisco Foundation (1999-2007) CEO of Breakthrough Collaborative (2007-09)

Calfornia State Assemblyman, Rob Bonta, is nominated for California Attorney General by Governor Gavin Newsom in March 2021. Undoubtedly, major credit for Bonta’s success goes to his family, especially his wife, Mialisa Bonta. Bonta’s wife has also been a major participant in public service, especially in the field of education. Together they make a couple their community looks up to. This Mialisa Bonta wiki elaborates more on her work.

Mialisa Bonta’s Family

Born Mialisa Tania Villafane on January 26, 1972, she is a native of California. Her mother, Enid Magalio Rosario is from New York.

Enid Rosario studied business administration at Bronx Community College and government and public administration at Audrey Cohen College. Currently she is a project director for the City of Oakland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Bonta (@robbonta)

Mialisa Bonta’s Education

Mialisa Bonta, who goes by Mia, graduated from Friends Seminary in 1989. She then studied psychology at Yale,

Before receiving her BA in 1993, Mia was an ethnic residential college counsellor and an AYA Community Service fellow. She was also part of an acapella singing group.

She later attended the Harvard University graduate School of Education where she studied administrative planning and social policy. She returned to Yale in 1996 where she pursued child and youth advocacy and received her JD in 1999.

Mialisa Bonta’s Career

Youth advocacy and education has been at the heart of Mia Bonta’s career. In that spirit, she served as the city director of LEAP (Leadership, Education, and Athletics in Partnership) from 1993 to 1996.

Bonta joined the San Francisco Foundation where she was a program fellow and program resource director from 1999 to 2002. Soon after she served as the associate director, strategic initiatives and legacy development for almost six years.

Mia Bonta was the CEO of Breakthrough Collaborative, an organization that helped underprivileged kids with better education opportunities, from 2007 to 2009. She was later an advisor for executive transition for a few months in 2009. She later worked with other entities working towards better education reforms.

Bonta founded the Literacy Lab in 2014 to help disadvantaged children access learning resources. She remains the CEO of the Oakland-based organization till date.

In 2018, Bonta ran for the Alameda USD School Board and is currently serving her four year term as board member. She also took the position of CEO at Oakland Promise in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Bonta (@robbonta)

Mialisa Bonta and Rob Bonta’s Children

Villafane and Bonta have been together for over three decades since they were freshmen in Yale. They married on August 24, 1997 and have been married for 23 years.

They are parents to three children, Reina (born 2000), Iliana (born 2006), and Andres (born 2008).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Bonta (@robbonta)

The oldest Reina followed her parents footsteps to Yale. A varsity soccer player, Reina is part of the Yale soccer team while pursuing film and media studies. She expected to graduate in 2022.