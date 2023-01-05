Meredith TerHaar Leaving WZZM-TV: Where Is the 13OYS Anchor Going?

Watching Meredith TerHaar in the morning broadcast of WZZM-TV is always a joy. She is a breath of fresh air for her followers. And now, Meredith TerHaar is leaving WZZM-TV for a different opportunity after 20 years. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Grand Rapids, Michigan. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Meredith TerHaar has to say about her departure from 13 On Your Side.

Meredith TerHaar Leaves WZZM-TV

A native of West Michigan, Meredith graduated from Hope College in 2003. After that, she began her career in journalism as an intern at WZZM 13. Soon after that, she was promoted to producer of the noon show, having previously served as associate producer.

TerHaar departed in 2009 for WJHG in Panama City Beach, Florida, where she worked as an assistant news director and honed her abilities as a multimedia journalist and anchor. When Jennifer Pascua, the previous anchor at the time, was moved to the 5 p.m. news, Meredith was brought in to take her place.

Advertisement

Since then, she has loved her weekday morning news anchor role. During that time, she and her husband, Eric, became parents of two kids. In 2021, she also co-authored a book and a family devotional named ‘The Wandering Wise Man’ with her husband.

Now that her children have gotten older, managing time as a morning anchor has become difficult. She has been setting the alarm for 2 a.m. for a decade now. However, Meredith feels it’s time for a new experience and life routine without a 2 a.m. alarm clock. Therefore, she has decided to depart from the station.

Also Read: Candace Burns Leaving WTVR-TV: Where Is the CBS 6 Anchor Going?

Meredith TerHaar is leaving WZZM-TV and her last day is January 6, 2022. She will join a new job as a communications specialist with Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum, supporting their Zeeland and Grand Haven campuses.