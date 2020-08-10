Meredith Scudder Wiki: Facts About Scottie Scheffler’s Fiancée

About Meredith Scudder Age 25 Years Birth May 13, 1995 Gender Female Siblings Andrew Scudder, Stephanie Scudder Parents Mark Scudder, Michelle Scudder Address Dallas, Texas Country United States Nationality American Job Lead Event Planner Owns With Purpose: College Station Alumni Texas A&M University, Highland Park High School Hometown Dallas, Texas Fiancé Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is celebrating more than just a stellar run in his PGA Tour debut. The rising star of the greens recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Meredith Scudder. Scheffler’s relationship with his girlfriend has lasted through long distances and his demanding career. With Scudder set to become pro golf’s newest WAG, the Internet is dying to know who Scottie Scheffler’s fiancée is. So we’ve got this Meredith Scudder wiki for all the deets on Scheffler’s wife-to-be.

Meredith Scudder’s Family

Meredith Scudder was born on May 13, 1995 and hails from Dallas, Texas. She is the youngest of three children born to Michelle and Mark Scudder.

Her father, Mark Scudder, is an experienced attorney with a Dallas firm. Her brother, Andrew Scudder, is an associate at a brokerage firm. Stephanie, Meredith’s sister, graduated from the University of Texas at Austin.

Meredith, Andrew, and Stephanie attended Highland Park High School. While Stephanie attended her father’s alma mater, both Andrew and Meredith are graduates of Texas A&M University.

Meredith Scudder’s Career

A former track and field athlete in high school, Meredith balanced academics and athletics with her tutoring jobs. She was also active in voluntary work throughout her student life.

She graduated from Texas A&M University in 2018 with a degree in communications and business. During that time, she was volunteering with BraveLove and was also a camp counselor. She had a brief internship in Zambia at Family Legacy.

Her experience with voluntary work has led Scudder to a career in event planning. Her resume boasts stints at Eatology in Texas, Live Beyond in Haiti, and others.

Since 2015, she has been the lead event planner of With Purpose: College Station, a non-profit she co-founded to spread awareness about childhood cancer. Scudder’s expertise involves planning all fundraising activities.

Meredith Scudder and Scottie Scheffler’s Relationship

Scottie Scheffler was born on June 21, 1996 in New Jersey. But his family would relocate to Dallas, Texas when he was a child.

He attended Highland Park High School, where he played golf. It was also in high school that he met and dated Meredith Scudder.

Scheffler would later attend the University of Texas at Austin, where his golf prowess secured three Big 12 championships for the team. Scudder was at TAMU and so was Cameron Champ, Scheffler’s rival on the course and friend. Scheffler, who often visited his girlfriend on the TAMU campus, didn’t harbor the competitive rivalry between TAMU and Texas teams.

After six years together, Scudder and Scheffler announced they are engaged in June 2020. They have created their wedding website on The Knot, where they state they intend to have their wedding on December 4, 2020.