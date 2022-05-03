Desmond Bane Is Going to Be a Dad! Meet Tatum Talley, the Memphis Grizzlies Star’s Girlfriend

Desmond Bane is throwing his all into the 2022 NBA Playoffs even as he was downgraded to questionable status due to lower back soreness. On the personal front, there’s great news for the Memphis Grizzlies star. He is low-key about his romantic life but fans have got glimpses of his Desmond Bane’s girlfriend. Tatum Talley is something of an inspiration to her own social media followers and Grizzlies fans would adore her the more they find out about this stunning WAG and their growing family. For all those curious about Desmond Bane’s special one, we have all the details on her background in this Tatum Talley wiki.

About Tatum Talley Age 24 Years Birth November 17, 1997 Rhome, Texas Siblings Jordan Talley, Tatum Talley Parents Lisa Talley (Mother), Charles Sean Talley (Father) Nationality American Alumni Texas Christian University

Tatum Talley’s Family

Tatum Talley was born on November 14, 1997 and hails from Texas. She is one of three children born to Lisa Tuttle Talley and Charles Sean Talley.

The family is based in Rhome outside Fort Worth. Her parents run a company supplying aerospace products there.

Tatum’s family went through a sudden tragedy in 2017 when the patriarch, Charles, who went by Sean Talley often, passed away. According to reports, Sean suffered fatal injuries from a buck fallow deer inside a pen on the Talley family property.



First responders reportedly found Sean in a high-fenced area where several deer are located. He had several puncture wounds in his abdomen believed to be caused by deer antlers. He was dead on the scene.

Sean Talley is survived by his wife, Lisa, their children Jordan, Tatum, Hayden, his parents, stepparents, and siblings.

“I have been struggling through the stages of grief due to the tragic and unexpected death of my father Sean Talley,” Tatum said in an interview a year after his passing. “In March of 2017, our lives were forever changed. Our family at first seemed ruined, hearts were broken and people looked at us in a way that appeared as if we couldn’t be helped. People were so giving and offering of their kindness that it became overwhelming.”

Tatum Talley’s Career

After graduating from Northwest High School in 2016, Tatum Talley attended Texas Christian University. She graduated in 2020 with a BA in communication and media studies.

Since college, Talley has built online fame as a yoga instructor and fitness guru. She was a yoga instructor in Texas and currently in Memphis, Tennessee. She has over 18.1k Instagram followers and over 50 million views on TikTok.

Currently Tatum has limited activity on social media and has set her Instagram. It possibly has to do with her growing family.

Tatum Talley and Desmond Bane’s Relationship

Indiana native, Desmond Bane played collegiate basketball at TCU. There’s speculation that’s where he met Tatum Talley but it’s unclear when they began dating.

Bane revealed his girlfriend on social media in 2022. However, Talley has posted few pictures with him on her social media since 2021 and it went under the radar.

Also something that missed the Grizzlies fans’ attention – Desmond Bane is going to be a dad! They revealed on Talley’s Facebook page in February that they are expecting their first child together.

Tatum is pregnant with a little boy. She revealed her due date is on July 4, after the 2022 NBA finals.