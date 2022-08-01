Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring News Anchor

About Melanie Shafer Age 53 Years Birth June 6, 1969 Spouse Terry Adkins Children Max, Sam, Lilly, Jack, Tate Parents Elizabeth Shafer (Mother) Nationality American Job News Anchor Alumni University of Florida Works For WSAZ

Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. Now that will be a privilege only till August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ and retiring from a three-decade career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.

Melanie Shafer Retires After Three Decades

Melanie Shafer was born on June 6, 1969. Recently, she revealed she has spent over half a life on broadcast.

In a 31-year career, she spent 25 at WSAZ and 26 anchoring the mornings hours. And now she’s taking back her mornings.

Shafer had begun her career in radio while studying at the University of Florida. After a stint at a Maine station, she came to Huntington, West Virginia the first time in 1993. She was part of the inaugural class of the First at Five newscast.



She later moved to Pittsburgh where she anchored the morning show at WTAE. In 2000, she was back in WSAZ and Huntington residents warmly welcomed her back into the community.

Shafer anchored the morning news since then. But that era ends in August 2022. Her last day on air is on August 19.

Huntington residents queried what’s next for Melanie Shafer and where she is going next. The veteran journalist is going to stay in the city but it’s unlikely she will be back on broadcast in the near future. Shafer is retiring from the hectic schedules of morning newscasts to focus on herself and her family.

Melanie Shafer’s Family

Melanie Shafer is the daughter of Elizabeth Shafer. She has sisters and a brother but not much is known about them.

Her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. As such, the awareness and research of the illness is a cause close to Shafer’s heart. In recent years, she has used her platform at WSAZ to support Alzheimer’s organisations.

Melanie Shafer’s Husband and Kids

In 1996, Melanie ran a leg of the Olympic torch relay. At the end of her leg, her then-boyfriend Terry Adkins proposed to her. They married shortly after.

Terry Adkins is a native of Huntington. The Marshall University alum is a senior sales specialist for pharmaceutical companies.

Melanie and Terry Adkins are parents to five children – Max, Sam, Lilly, Jack, and Tate. All are athletes in differ sports.

Their son, Jack Adkins, is on the autism spectrum. He is not only adored by his parents, siblings, and family, but also his coach and teammates at Spring Valley High School football team. Jack graduated from high school this year.

Supporting parents with children on the spectrum is also one of Melanie Shafer’s advocacy platforms. Melanie and her kids are an inspiration to Huntington’s parents.