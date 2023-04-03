Dayton News Anchor Megan O’Rourke Leaves ABC22/FOX45

Megan O’Rourke has been covering the local and national news at WKEF/WRGT for Dayton residents for over seven years. But that era came to an end in March 2023. Megan O’Rourke leaves ABC22/FOX45 to return to her old stomping grounds. Naturally, her followers want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Ohio. Find out what Megan O’Rourke said about her exit from ABC22/FOX45 here.

Megan O’Rourke Leaves ABC22/FOX45 for Former Job

Megan O’Rourke grew up in Greene County, Ohio, and went to Xenia High School. She attended Miami University in 1999 and received a bachelor’s degree in media studies in 2003.

O’Rourke started her professional broadcasting career immediately, anchoring and reporting weekend newscasts at KIDK-TV in Idaho Falls. She first arrived in Dayton, Ohio, in 2005 and was an anchor on WDTN 2 News for almost nine years.

She then relocated to Cincinnati in 2019, where she was a reporter and fill-in anchor at FOX19 WXIX. And from there, O’Rourke returned to Dayton in 2016.

Since then, Megan O’Rourke has been part of the WKEF/WRGT news team. After anchoring the morning newscasts for two years, the veteran reporter was promoted to evenings in 2018.

During the seven years on ABC22/FOX45, she’s covered presidential and other elections, the Hurricane Ike devastation, mass shootings, Pope Francis’ visit to the U.S., and more. And on the personal front, she married her husband in Dayton, grieved the loss of her father, and navigated parenthood.

Dayton residents and her colleagues are a big part of her life, according to O’Rourke. But she has left that behind for a new opportunity.

March 31 marked Megan O’Rourke’s last day on the air at ABC22/FOX45. She thanked her colleagues and viewers on her official social media for the experiences she gained in Dayton.

As for what’s next, O’Rourke is heading back to Cincinnati’s WXIX FOX19 News. But this time, she will co-anchor the 3:00 p.m. newscast with Amber Jayanth and the 5:00 p.m. newscast with Tricia Macke.

After Chris Riva left FOX19 News in early March, WXIX-TV turned to Megan O’Rourke, who has remained in touch with several former FOX19 colleagues. A statement from WXIX confirmed that she will begin her new job on Wednesday, April 5.