Meet Megan Davies, the Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife of MLB Pitcher, Zach Davies

Zach Davies signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks this year would have brought him closer home. However, that is not the case as revealed by the pitcher’s estranged wife. Zach Davies’ wife, Megan Davies has filed for divorce and detailed the dissolution of their longtime relationship on social media. Their relationship was known for their sweet mentions of each other on Instagram. But that apparently changed when the MLB pro allegedly cheated on Megan and ghosted her for a year. Find out what Davies’ soon-to-be ex-wife said and her background in this Megan Davies wiki.

Megan Davies’ Family

Born Megan White on September 5, 1992, she is a native of Arizona. She is the daughter of Lisa Contos White.

Her family is based in Gilbert. Megan graduated from Perry High School in 2011 where she was a varsity volleyball player.

Megan went on to attend Arizona State University. She graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in communication.

Megan Davies and Zach Davies’ Relationship

Zach Davies was born in Washington before his family relocated to Gilber, Arizona. He was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in 2011 MLB draft, forgoing his commitment to ASU.

Around that time he began dating ASU alum and Gilbert native, Megan White. Their relationship grew through Davies getting promoted from the minors to MLB and being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and a of 2022 the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After five years together, Zach Davies proposed to her in December 2015. They married in a fairytale wedding a year later on December 3, 2016.

Megan Davies and Zach Davies’ Divorce

Zach Davies has been inactive on social media since 2020. But in the past, he and his wife shared sweet birthday, anniversary and Valentines posts.

Megan has however, purged the MLB pro’s presence from her Instagram (her inactive Facebook still has old pictures of the estranged couple). In May 2022, she detailed the dissolution of their marriage in an emotional post.

According to Megan, Zach has not had contact with her in over a year. The pitcher, who signed with the Diamondbacks in March, allegedly “blocked” communication with Megan and ghosted her.

“In 2021 my world as I knew it completely fell apart,” she said in her statement. “My husband cut off all communication from me while I was back home in Arizona and he was in another state. He sent a text message at 6am in the morning and then blocked me.”

She then claimed she filed for divorce without having spoken to Zach. She also revealed she found out he had been cheating on her.

Megan said she had kept this heartbreak under wraps because she felt humiliated. But she has since decided to claim her “power back” and go ahead with this divorce.

Zach Davies hasn’t responded to Megan’s statement or the divorce filing. However, it appears that the athlete doesn’t have many people in his corner.

Several MLB WAGS like Jenny Cain and Kaycee Sogard voiced support for Megan below the post. The MLB community on social media have also commended Megan for putting herself first.