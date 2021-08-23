The latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud pit MLB pros against their spouses, and while David Justice had the most awkward moment, fans couldn’t get enough of Dallas Braden and his wife. The former Oakland Athletics pitcher has been with Megan Barrick for many years. While his MLB career ended before he’d marry Barrick, it takes only a glimpse at their respective social media pages to see how this couple support each other through the ups and downs. They’ve only gained more fans after their Celebrity Family Feud appearance, and more people want to know who Dallas Braden’s wife is. We reveal that and more in this Megan Barrick wiki.

About Megan Christine Barrick Age 31 Years Birth June 6, 1990 Wheeling, West Virginia Spouse Dallas Braden (November 15, 2014 - now) Children Kinslee (born on August 28, 2017), Marlee Rose (born on March 12, 2019) Siblings Jason Barrick Parents Larry Barrick, Judith Barrick Alumni Wheeling Park High School, Joanne Baron/D.W. Brown Studios TV Shows Memory Lane, FML The Series, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Girl’s Guide to Depravity Music Video Wonderful (2012)

Megan Barrick’s Family

Megan Christine Barrick was born on June 6, 1990, and hails from Wheeling, West Virginia. She is the daughter of Larry and Judith Barrick.

Megan has a brother, Jason Barrick, from Larry’s previous marriage. Jason is based in Ohio with his wife and kids.

Advertisement

Megan’s father Larry is a computer systems analyst. Her mother Judith is a Cleveland State University graduate and an occupational therapist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Braden (@meg.braden)

Advertisement

Megan Barrick’s Career

A former cross-country athlete, Megan Barrick graduated from Wheeling Park High School in 2008. She immediately embarked on a modeling and acting career, moving to New York for it.

Advertisement

She studied The Meisner Technique, scene study, and audition technique at the Alan Gordon Studio. After moving to California in 2011, she trained in scene study and audition technique with Lisa Millilo at the Joanne Baron/D.W. Brown Studio.

Barrick auditioned and took every opportunity she could get. Besides a few short films, she appeared in Memory Lane, FML The Series, NCIS: Los Angeles, and more.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Braden (@meg.braden)

Advertisement

She also appeared in Cindy Alexander’s 2012 music video for “Wonderful.” You might also recognize Barrick as Jenna in season 2 of the television adaptation of Heather Rutman’s blog, The Girl’s Guide to Depravity.

Barrick appears to have left acting behind. She hasn’t worked on a production since 2015, at least.

Megan Barrick and Dallas Braden’s Relationship

Barrick revealed on social media that Braden proposed to her during their trip to Hawaii. He popped the question after they hiked the difficult Koko Head Trail in Honolulu.

Their families announced their engagement in February 2014. Dallas Braden and Meg Barrick married on November 15, 2014, in La Jolla, California. For their first wedding anniversary, they went back to the Koko Head Trail.

The couple are parents to two girls—Kinslee born on August 28, 2017, and Marlee Rose born on March 12, 2019.