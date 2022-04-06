Meet Paulie Connell, the New Boyfriend of “RHONJ” Star, Dolores Catania

About Paul Connell Age 47 Years Birth June 27, 1974 Dublin, Ireland Children Kameron Connell, Brooklyn Connell Siblings Shaz Connell, Dave Connell Parents Claire Connell (Mother), Noel Connell (Father) Alumni St. Mark's School

Dolores Catania’s split from longtime boyfriend, David Principe, came as a shock to not only her castmates on Real Housewives of New Jersey, but also her fans. But she has since moved on and her fellow Housewives are ecstatic for her. Paulie Connell is identified as Dolores Catania’s boyfriend after Teresa Giudice dropped hints about their relationship. The little glimpses of their relationship on Catania’s social media is making fans fall in love with this couple. They want to know more about who Paulie Connell is and if he would make an appearance on RHONJ. While Catania is yet to confirm the latter, we reveal more about her boyfriend’s background in this Paulie Connell wiki.

Paulie Connell’s Family

Paul Connell, or Paulie Connell as he sometimes goes by, was born on June 27, 1974. He was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland.

Paul is one of three children born to Noel and Claire Connell. His father, Noel Connell, passed away. Besides Paul, he is survived by his wife, Claire; their daughter Shaz; son, Dave; their children’s respective partners and kids.

His mother and siblings are based in Ireland. But they do visit New York on the occasion. Paul’s mother, Claire, also has visited New York and spent time with Dolores Catania.

Paulie Connell’s Career

Connell is a graduate of St. Marks School in Tallaght, Ireland. His early career and background is unclear.

From 2001 to 2010, he served as the VP of All-Star Electrical Services. Since 2010, he’s been running Eco Lighting Services and Eco Electrical Services as president and CEO. While the companies are headquartered in New York, they also operate in Florida, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Dublin, London, and Puerto Rico.

Paulie Connell’s Relationship and Kids

Connell has two children from a previous relationship. His sons – Kameron (born November 5, 2001) and Brooklyn (born June 29, 2005) – are athletes and soccer players.

Dolores Catania made it Instagram official with Paulie Connell on Valentines Day 2022. Her RHONJ co-star, Teresa Giudice, hinted that Catania had been dating someone new earlier the same month.

Catania had split from longtime boyfriend, David Principe in 2021. She also has two adult children, Gabrielle and Frankie, with her ex-husband, Frank Catania.